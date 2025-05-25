The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) announced plans to help Ghanaians living abroad get their licences

Julius Neequaye said the DVLA is putting structures in place so they can have licensing departments in some selected countries

Social media users who watched the video seemed excited with the DVLA boss' announcement

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye, said plans are underway to allow for Ghanaians in some countries abroad to renew or apply for Ghana’s driver’s licenses from the countries they live in.

Chief Executive of DVLA, Julius Neequaye, says Ghanaians abroad will soon acquire their licenses without travelling home. Photo credit: @DVLAGhana

In times past, Ghanaians abroad had to return to Ghana so they could apply or renew their Ghana driver’s licenses. At other times, they let relations back home start the process for them before they arrive in Ghana, so they can continue when they come.

However, Julius Neequaye said that it will be a thing of the past very soon. In a video on X, the Chief Executive of the DVLA said they are working to ensure that Ghanaians residing in about 10 countries can acquire their licenses while still living outside their home countries.

“Instead of you coming to Ghana and doing your license renewal or acquiring a new license, the DVLA license department is moving from Ghana to 10 other countries (including the UK).”

“You can do everything here. You can do your conversion of license, license renewal, license upgrade, acquisition of a new license, and the charges will be the same as in Ghana,” he added.

Julius Neequaye said the legal framework and other needed structures are being sorted out so they can implement them. He added that they are working with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to ensure that the project becomes a reality.

Even though Julius Neequaye did not mention the countries that will have this project first, sources indicate that aside from the UK, states include Germany, Canada, the USA, Dubai, and South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians applaud DVLA boss for initiative

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@General_K88 said:

“Everything possible to keep other side in opps.”

@BernardAmui wrote:

“It’s been a year and half, I am yet to receive my license. Not even a call.”

@nii_ybo said:

“A do my license for more than 1 year this they haven’t even called me. A go there too aaa stories.”

@Cnelgh wrote:

“This is a great move. lost my license, and I had to get someone in Ghana to help me replace it.”

@IsaacB999 said:

“This is a very good initiative. I usually spend about £10 for an international driving permit from the post office.”

@mouth_doctour wrote:

“Wondering if the DVLA has a PR office, cos the only place I haven’t seen this man is in his actual office.”

@The_1CRITIC said:

“Even those in Ghana who have paid the required fees for License renewal or new Licenses have not received their licenses for several months now. Print their cards for them and stop making unjustified promises. Incompetent people in positions because of politics.”

@j_phio wrote:

“Make he do wild cos me saf I dey Ghana ma own dey expire next month, how ago go demma office wey dey borst ma brain char.”

DVLA releases new smart licence cards

YEN.com.gh reported that the DVLA started phasing out all driving licence cards issued before September 2017.

Drivers are expected to replace their current licences with a new smart driving licence card.

The DVLA gave a deadline by which all cards that fall in the said category must be replaced.

