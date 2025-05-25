Transport fares were expected to go down by 15% from Saturday, May 24, after the government and transport operators negotiated

However, some drivers are hesitant to comply with the directive, leaving passengers stranded or arguing in commercial vehicles

A young lady shared how her driver reacted when the passengers insisted on paying the newly reduced fare

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) directed its members to reduce transport fares by 15% from Saturday, May 24, 2025.

However, some of the trotro drivers defied the order and insisted on charging the old fare even though fuel prices have gone down and the cedi is rising against the dollar.

Trotro driver brings passengers back to the Circle Station for failing to pay the old fare. Photo credit: Merten Snijders/Getty Images & @eddie_wrt/X

In a video on X, a young lady recounted her experience where a driver brought them back to their station because the passengers insisted on paying the new and reduced fare.

“I’m at Circle right now. The car was loaded and came back to the station because we refused to pay the actual amount he asked us to pay. The government said a 15% reduction, but he says he will not take 15% of the money. We were on our way, but he brought us back to the station where we should get down.”

Scenes behind the lady showed that some passengers were confronting the driver for bringing them back and failing to comply with the directive on transport fare reduction.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians divided over transport fare reduction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@fawogyimiiko_ said:

“That’s good from the driver, if the driver can’t buy anything at a reduced price, then there is no way he can reduce his own. Make everyone get the excess profit.”

@NiQk699 wrote:

“This is going to keep happening if you focus on one aspect of the economy…..You have reduced fuel prices, and so what?? What about everything else??”

@Kofi_Gyekye1 said:

“Girl Wei paaa kctc wo car eer the video dey vex me pass.”

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

“The driver is probably going through a lot 😪, why return to the station after wasting fuel? Oh.”

@6youalone said:

“This driver just wasted his fuel...it’s on him.”

@qwekhu_foreigna wrote:

“We Ghanaians, ankasa, we are our own problem...These tell us some Ghanaian are so selfish, even though that's human nature, but ours is too much, or must I say greed is eating us up? What made you increase the lorry fare is now a low cost, yet you want to take the same amount? Greed. SMH.”

@Onas_foods said:

“Sunday de3 it will be cool because they will be attending church and perhaps they wouldn’t want to waste time or argue, but Monday!!!. Hm, it's gonna be messy in the troskys 😅. Please wipe your camera lenses, and stay alert @gnfsofficial @ambulance_ghana @NRSAGhana @GhPoliceService.”

@attrakta wrote:

“If all these drivers and traders don't reduce their things now...The hardship go remain or better still, the dollar go rise!”

