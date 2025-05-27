The Ministry of Energy said it has found the missing containers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana

The figure retrieved is about twice the number of containers presumed to have gone missing with their contents

Energy Ministry spokesperson Richmond Rockson broke down the locations of the missing but found containers

The Ministry of Energy has said it has found 2,637 containers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana, which were believed to have gone missing in the past year.

Energy Minister John Jinapor first announced on March 26 that 1,357 containers Electricity Company of Ghana had gone missing from the Tema port.

An investigative report on the Electricity Company of Ghana noted that the said containers were supposed to have been cleared from the port.

The containers contained cables, poles and other essential items for the power distributor.

Energy Ministry spokesperson Richmond Rockson broke down the details of the discovery to the Daily Graphic.

As of April 30, 2025, the Electricity Company of Ghana had found 2,583 outstanding containers at various locations.

Rockson said 860 of the containers were found at Meridian Port Services, 1,237 at Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority terminals, while 272 were evacuated by National Security personnel.

In addition, 194 were located at Amaris Terminal, while 20 were retrieved at ATLAS Manufacturing Terminal.

