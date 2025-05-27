Missing ECG Containers: Over 2,000 Containers Presumed to Have Gone Missing Found
- The Ministry of Energy said it has found the missing containers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana
- The figure retrieved is about twice the number of containers presumed to have gone missing with their contents
- Energy Ministry spokesperson Richmond Rockson broke down the locations of the missing but found containers
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Ministry of Energy has said it has found 2,637 containers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana, which were believed to have gone missing in the past year.
The figure retrieved is about twice the number of containers presumed to have gone missing with their contents.
Energy Minister John Jinapor first announced on March 26 that 1,357 containers Electricity Company of Ghana had gone missing from the Tema port.
An investigative report on the Electricity Company of Ghana noted that the said containers were supposed to have been cleared from the port.
The containers contained cables, poles and other essential items for the power distributor.
Energy Ministry spokesperson Richmond Rockson broke down the details of the discovery to the Daily Graphic.
As of April 30, 2025, the Electricity Company of Ghana had found 2,583 outstanding containers at various locations.
Rockson said 860 of the containers were found at Meridian Port Services, 1,237 at Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority terminals, while 272 were evacuated by National Security personnel.
In addition, 194 were located at Amaris Terminal, while 20 were retrieved at ATLAS Manufacturing Terminal.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.