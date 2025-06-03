Stray animals such as goats, sheep, and cows roam freely on Tamale’s main roads, causing frequent traffic accidents and endangering residents’ safety

Lack of herdsmen and weak enforcement of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly bylaws allow animals to stray and damage traders’ goods

Residents and drivers urge authorities to take swift action as hygiene problems and road hazards worsen due to unattended livestock

Residents of Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, expressed concern about the dangerous state of roads as stray animals such as goats, sheep, and cows roam freely on main roads.

These animals put people’s safety at risk, with many residents and drivers concerned about the increasing number of accidents caused by the unattended livestock.

The animals, often left to wander by their owners, particularly in busy areas of the city, have regularly blocked traffic and made driving difficult.

Checks by YEN.com.gh have shown that the animals mostly roam around the central business district in search of fodder.

However, the most worrying aspect is that there are often no herdsmen, with the animals straying and destroying some traders’ wares.

“They’re everywhere, sometimes in groups, just walking slowly in the middle of the road. It’s dangerous," said one commercial driver.

The situation reportedly worsens at night, when drivers struggle to see the animals.

Alabri Jabiru said he was in an accident recently when a goat moved out onto the road.

“I was riding home when a goat jumped in front of me. I fell hard and bruised my leg. It could have been worse,” he said.

Lilian Walter also had a close call when a goat suddenly crossed her path.

“I was lucky I wasn’t speeding. If I had been, I might have hit the animal or worse,” she said.

Aside from safety concerns, the stray animals are causing hygiene problems in the city centre. Residents said piles of animal waste and the animals’ random movements made the city look disorganised.

Amadu Mustapha Zakariya, the Public Relations Officer for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA), said there were laws to control stray animals, but enforcement was weak and inconsistent.

“Yes, we have the bylaws, but enforcement is a challenge. Political interference and lack of cooperation from some community members are making it difficult to apply the laws effectively.”

What are the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly bylaws?

In 2018, the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly passed a bylaw on the movement of animals in the city.

Section 181 of the law states that:

“Any person authorised by the assembly who finds any cattle at large in a public place of the metropolis without any public person in charge thereof may seize and impound such cattle in the place set aside by the Assembly for that purpose.”

Since the passage of the bylaw, the assembly has not seemed able to implement it strictly to sanitise the city.

With an increase in accidents and complaints, people are urging TaMA and other authorities to take swift action.

One commercial driver said:

“We’re not asking for miracles. Just enforce the rules and make the roads safer for everyone.”

Many fear that if nothing changes, stray animals will continue to cause accidents and make Tamale less safe and clean.

