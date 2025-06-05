Ghanaian broadcast journalist Saddick Adams has reacted to the government's newly introduced Dumsor Levy

In a video, he advised the government on how to utilise the levy and urged them not to squander the goodwill they have earned from Ghanaians

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral video

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Saddick Adams has expressed his concerns regarding the government's newly introduced GH₵1 fuel tax, commonly referred to as the "Dumsor Levy."

In a video shared on social media platforms, Adams advised the government on how to effectively utilise the levy and cautioned against squandering the goodwill they have earned from Ghanaians.

The GH₵1 fuel tax was introduced as part of the government's efforts to address energy sector challenges, including the persistent power outages commonly known as "dumsor."

While the government has justified the levy as a necessary measure to stabilise the energy sector, critics argue that it places an additional financial burden on the public.

