Drivers in the Upper East Region have voiced opposition to the GH¢1 increment in the energy sector levy

The drivers have called on the government to reverse the increment over fears it will negatively impact their operations

The increment was approved by Parliament as part of the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Drivers in the Upper East Region have appealed to the government to reverse the recent tax increment on fuel products

Salifu Yussif, a driver who operates between Bolgatanga and Tamale, expressed concern to YEN.com.gh that the increment will significantly impact their operations.

Drivers in the Upper East Region are not happy with the recent tax increment on fuel products

Source: Original

He noted that this could force drivers to raise fares again, just after a recent reduction, which would also affect the prices of goods in the market.

Most drivers do not own the vehicles they operate, and Yussif pointed out that vehicle owners may not understand the financial strain of purchasing fuel at high prices, especially with the added levy.

He emphasised that with the cedi strengthening against the dollar, some commodities have seen price reductions, but the levy could negate these benefits.

Achumboro Samuel, a driver for the Bolgatanga-Navrongo route, also lamented that the increased tax would adversely affect them.

He explained that when fuel prices drop, reductions are often only by 50 pesewas rather than a full cedi.

“To me, scrapping it would help us. Even if it aids the government, it does not help me as a driver,” he stated.

This levy increment was approved by Parliament on June 3, 2025, as part of the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The bill increases the levy on petroleum products by GH¢1 and aims to raise revenue to address growing debts in the energy sector and support power supply stability to boost the economy.

Commercial drivers are already threatening to strike over the tax increment.

Upper East NDC defends the increment

Abdulai Salifu Jonathan, the Regional Communication Director for the National Democratic Congress, defended the increment, toeing the line of the government.

He noted that during the tenure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a litre of fuel cost over GH¢16 at some points.

Jonathan argued that to better economic management, the price has decreased to less than GH¢12 per litre, resulting in savings of about GH¢4 for every vehicle user.

In contrast, Peter Ayamga, the Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party in the region, criticised the increment, stating that it is even more burdensome than the previously scrapped E-Levy.

Excerpt of related story: Concerns over tax increment in Volta region

YEN.com.gh reported that residents in the Volta Region are mixed on the increase in the Energy Sector Levy.

Despite the government's assurance that fuel prices would not rise, many people fear the adjustment will lead to increased fuel prices.

Some drivers, traders, and teachers in the area are also worried that a ripple effect could impact their livelihoods.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh