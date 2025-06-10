The government has appealed to striking nurses to return to work, saying it has not factored in the conditions of service into the 2025 budget.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Addressing the press, the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the government was willing to engage further on the matter.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says the government is willing to engage striking nurses further. Source: Ministry of Health, Ghana

Source: Facebook

Akandoh warned that implementing the demands could destabilise the economy.

Also at the press conference, Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, said meeting the nurses' demands could add over GH¢2 billion to the national compensation budget.

"We have all committed that in our resolve to reset the economy of this country, we must maintain a 1.5% primary balance surplus every year in order to bring our debt levels to sustainable levels."

During the address, Akandoh acknowledged the concerns raised by members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) but cautioned that the current financial demands cannot be met without serious consequences for the economy.

“Government wishes to stress its readiness to further engage with the view to implementing the conditions of service in a manner that does not dislocate the national economy."

“We are mindful of the economic consequences of unbudgeted expenditure and want to avoid the economic slippages that led to instability in the recent past,”

The strike, which began on 3rd June, was declared by the GRNMA and its allied associations after months of unsuccessful negotiations with the government over improved conditions of service, including allowances, risk benefits, and rural posting support.

The conditions of Service in question were reached and signed in May 2024. Implementation was due in July 2024.

However, a section of the nurses sued to halt the process because they claimed what was signed was not adequate and that they were not consulted.

The court process was finally resolved in January this year, during the transition from the old to the new government.

According to the GRNMA, they’ve since held several meetings with the employer, and specifically met with the Health Minister way ahead of the budget presentation, and had been fully assured that their conditions were going to be catered for in the budget.

Hospitals and clinics across the country have since been left operating with skeletal staff, causing significant disruption to healthcare delivery.

Emergency services have been prioritised, but many patients in public hospitals have reported delays or outright cancellation of care.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh