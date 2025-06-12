Board Chairman of Asaase Broadcasting Company Ltd., Gabby Otchere-Darko, has shared that his radio station was shut down due to a licensing issue.

He indicated that the station was delayed in renewing its licence in 2025. It was to be renewed by October 2024, but only done in December.

Gabby Otchere-Darko says Asaase Radio was shut down due to a licensing issue. Source: Gabby Otchere-Darko/Asaase Radio

Source: Facebook

Otchere-Darko also noted that the station was due to celebrate its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 14, has been shut down due to a licensing issue.

"Yes, it’s true. Asaase Radio 99.5, which celebrates its 5th anniversary Saturday, has been shut down. The General Manager informs me it’s because the station delayed in renewing its licence last year. It was to be renewed by October but only done in December 2024."

Asaase Radio is one of 62 stations sanctioned by the National Communications Authority for operating without valid authorisation.

The stations were directed to suspend operations. They were found to have had expired licences, failed to commence operations within the permitted timeframe, and among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh