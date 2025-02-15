Minister of Communications Samuel Nartey George, has effected a shake-up at the National Communications Authority (NCA)

The shake-up affected Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Maafo, the son of former senior minister and presidential adviser Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Kwadwo Osafo-Maafo lost his role as the NCA's Director of Cyber Security, a position he has held since August 2017

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has shaken the hierarchy of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

In one of his latest moves, Sam George has terminated the appointment of the commission's director for Cyber Security Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Maafo.

The termination is effective from February 14, 2025, when the letter was issued by the Ministry of Communications.

The dismissal letter signed by Ministry Chief Director Alexander Yaw Arphul directed Osafo-Maafo to hand over his duties to the Acting Director General of the NCA.

For his compensation, the letter specified that he will receive three months' salary in lieu of notice in accordance with paragraph 8 of his appointment letter,

"“You are directed to hand over your duties to the Ag Director General of the National Communications Authority. In line with paragraph 8 of your appointment letter, you will be given three months’ salary in lieu of notice. The honourable Minister extends his gratitude for your service to the nation," parts of the letter read.

See a screenshot of the sack letter below:

Who is Kwadwo Osafo-Maafo?

Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Maafo is the son of Yaw Osafo-Maafo, a former senior minister and senior presidential adviser to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan's Rackham Graduate School.

Before his Master's, Kwadwo Osafo-Maafo studied for a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Applied Mathematics from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

He was appointed to the NCA Director role in August 2017. He taught at Ashesi University for 10 years before starting work at the NCA.

Osafo-Maafo sacking part of Ministry's restructuring?

The sacking of Kwadwo Osafo-Maafo comes at a time when the Ministry of Communications is embarking on a human resource restructuring of its agencies and associated programmes.

An advisory released on the Ministry's Facebook indicates Sam George had previously requested the CVs of all Directors and senior management staff, signalling an impending realignment aimed at optimising efficiency and effectiveness within the Ministry and its affiliated agencies.

"The initial phase of this restructuring has been implemented, impacting the NCA and the Ghana Digital Accelreation Programme in collaboration with the World Bank," the advisory said.

See the media advisory below:

Mahama sacks Osafo-Maafo's son from SSNIT

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had removed Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo as Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Osafo-Maafo, brother to Kwadwo Gyamfi Osaafo-Maafo, was appointed Director-General of SSNIT by Akufo-Addo in February 2024, replacing Dr John Ofori Koranteng.

The contracts of his three deputies have also been terminated, though no reason has been given.

