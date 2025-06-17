The government has identified 922 Ghanaians living in Israel amid the Middle Eastern country’s escalating tensions with Iran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said no Ghanaian casualties have occurred during the tensions so far.

Of the 922 Ghanaians in Israel, 65 are students in six Israeli universities.

Iran and Israel have been exchanging fire for the past five days.

BBC reported that Iran most recently launched two waves of missiles in response to the Israeli attacks, setting off air raid alerts in parts of central and northern Israel in the early hours.

The conflict started when Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran, and then Iran retaliated with aerial attacks targeting Israel.

More than 220 people have been killed in Israeli strikes so far, according to Iran's health ministry, while Israel says Iranian attacks have killed 24 people.

In a statement, Ablakwa said channels for regular communication with the Ghanaian community in Israel have been established as Israeli authorities declared a state of emergency and closed all borders.

Currently, an evacuation from Israel cannot be carried out except with the express authorisation of Israeli authorities, which Ghana has yet to get.

Ablakwa assured that the government is ensuring that all Ghanaians living in Israel have access to bomb shelters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also has an Emergency Evacuation Plan in place, which will be promptly activated when conditions are met. 10)

Ablakwa assured that the government has resolved to spare no effort in ensuring that Ghanaians caught up in this Israeli-Iranian conflict are offered full protection and removed from danger. We shall not fail our compatriots.

