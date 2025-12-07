Two female officers of the Ghana Prisons Service have died in a tragic road accident near Akuse in the Eastern Region

The victims were rushed to Akuse Government Hospital and later transferred to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Koforidua

Authorities are yet to release an official statement as investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing

Two female officers of the Ghana Prisons Service reportedly lost their lives in a fatal road accident.

According to a Ghanaweb report, the accident occurred on Saturday, December 6, 2025, around Akuse in the Eastern Region.

Following this unfortunate incident, the two female prison officers were immediately taken to the Akuse Government Hospital for emergency treatment, where they were later transferred to the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital at Effiduase in Koforidua.

Although authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident, the families of the deceased officers are reeling in pain over the loss.

Aside from the two female officers, several other people have been hospitalised and currently receiving treatment.

Personnel from the Akuse District Police Command are collaborating with other security agencies to investigate the cause of the accident.

6 arrested over killing of prisons officer

Meanwhile, six people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a prison officer stationed at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The officer, Lance Corporal Gideon Adu Boakye, was reportedly killed on September 29, 2024, at Kasoa Iron City.

Adom News reported that the Ghana Prisons Service said two women and four men were arrested over the incident.

The suspects have been remanded as investigations into the killing continue.

Lance Corporal Adu Boakye had been on a visit to his relatives in Kasoa when he was allegedly attacked.

The prison service administration said it is working closely with the police to uncover the full circumstances behind the attack.

It also warned that such actions often lead to harm against innocent people.

Three immigration officers escape lynching

In a relared development, three Ghana Immigration Service officers were accused of stealing GH¢200 from a trader at Assin Fosu in the Central Region and almost lynched.

When the confusion occurred, the personnel were delivering pure water from the service's factory to a shop in the area.

Ghanaweb reported that GH¢200 used as bait disappeared from the money box after the officers had offloaded the water at the store.

Prison officer shares life in service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that prisons officer Castro took to social media to educate youth interested in joining the service, highlighting some worrying realities.

In an Instagram video, he laughed as he explained how different the service is compared to other workplaces. For instance, one cannot stay home when it rains, unlike some other jobs, rain or shine you must report to work.

He also noted that getting permission to go home for a visit is difficult, unlike in other spaces where such allowances are more common.

Officer Castro delivered his message in a calm, friendly tone, aiming to enlighten the youth on what to expect.

