The US Embassy in Ghana has warned visa holders that violating US laws could result in visa revocation, deportation, and permanent ineligibility for future travel to the US.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In a post on its official Facebook page today, the embassy stated: "Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your visa."

"If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas."

The message concluded with a firm reminder: "Follow the rules and don’t jeopardise your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right."

The advisory comes amid increasing scrutiny on visa compliance and immigration enforcement in the U.S. Recent government reports indicate a rise in visa cancellations due to criminal activity, overstays, or fraudulent applications.

The embassy’s post, tagged with #RespectVisaRules, serves as a preemptive caution to travelers who may underestimate the strict enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

According to U.S. immigration policy, visa holders convicted of crimes—including minor offenses—risk immediate deportation and a potential lifetime ban from re-entry.

The embassy urged visa holders to obey all U.S. federal, state, and local laws, including traffic and immigration regulations.

Last week, the US State Department announced that it will consider online presence in the selection process for F, J, and M nonimmigrant visas — the international student and visiting scholar visa categories — and instructed applicants to make their social media profiles public.

The guidelines will impact all applicants who apply for F visas, which are primarily used by students.

Applicants for the M visas, used for vocational students, and the J visas, used by exchange students, will also be impacted, a State Department spokesperson said.

Those who keep their social media accounts private may be deemed as trying to hide their activity, the department added.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh