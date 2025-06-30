A sacred ram intended for shrine sacrifice has gone missing in the Hohoe municipality, sparking a warning from the owner,

The theft, which occurred on June 16, 2025, has left the community in distress as the owner vows to invoke the wrath of the gods

In a another incident, a 55-year-old man in the Krachi East district was paraded through his community with a goat he was accused of stealing

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A sacred ram intended for shrine sacrifice has gone missing from a residence in the Hohoe municipality, prompting its owner to issue a dire warning of spiritual repercussions if the animal is not returned.

The incident, which occurred on June 16, 2025, has left the community on edge as the owner, who identified himself only as Norvi, vows to invoke the wrath of the gods.

Owner of a stolen sacred ram in the Hohoe Municipality warns of deadly spiritual consequences. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The owner disclosed that the ram was not an ordinary animal but one specifically dedicated to the gods for a special sacrificial ritual.

Days after the initial theft, the ram remains unrecovered, causing deep frustration and distress for Norvi.

He described the act as sacrilegious and disrespectful to the gods of the Hohoe municipality, emphasizing the animal's significant spiritual value.

“Almost two weeks ago, my ram went missing. It was right in the house when someone came for it. So I announced and hoped that it would be returned. It is no ordinary ram because it is intended to be used as sacrifice. I was waiting for it to be returned after my announcement, but as of now, it has not been returned,” Norvi stated in a conversation with YEN.com.gh.

He continued with a chilling warning, promising to deal with the culprit spiritually.

“I'm giving the thieves their last warning. If by the end of the month, I haven't seen my ram, I will hand the issue over to the gods that we wanted to sacrifice the ram to, and you know, there will be consequences. If something happens to anyone, nobody should call me out,” he said.

He further cautioned the public to exercise extreme care when purchasing rams, as they might unknowingly acquire his stolen sacrificial animal.

The Hohoe community, meanwhile, awaits the unfolding of this unusual and spiritually charged situation.

55-year-old man nabbed for arresting goat

In the Krachi East district, a 55-year-old man was publicly paraded through his community with a goat he was accused of stealing.

The suspect, identified as Abalo Kwesi, was trailed by hundreds of residents who mocked him and sang songs to further disgrace him.

Locals from the area, Kpare Kpare, expressed that the community had been plagued by numerous goat thefts.

Court sentences a JHS student to 6 months in prison for goat theft. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

JHS student sentenced for stealing a goat

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Asare, an 18-year-old JHS 3 student from Tutu Akwapim, was sentenced to six months in prison for stealing a goat to fund his education.

An orphan with no support, Richard admitted that he had committed the theft out of desperation to buy a uniform and shoes.

Several netizens who watched the video of Richard telling his story shared their thoughts on the matter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh