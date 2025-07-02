The Libyan Army's 444 Brigade has arrested an internationally wanted Ghanaian crime boss.

The suspect, nicknamed Begi, was arrested in Tripoli.

The Libya observer reported that the army also freed 11 women of different African nationalities from his base. The gangster forced the women into sexwork.

The Ghanaian suspect had reportedly turned a large property, which was originally used to house migrant workers, into a base for criminal activities.

The operation followed international alerts about the women’s abduction.

After thorough surveillance, the military unit raided the premises on June 29, rescuing the victims and arresting the suspect.

