A female UPSA student expressed her frustration after being escorted out of a lecture hall for dressing inappropriately

This was after the school warned students and vowed to initiate a task force to ensure students comply with the school's dress policy

The young lady's video has garnered mixed reactions online, with some netizens commending the school, while others criticised the authorities

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has come under intense scrutiny after several students were removed from lectures for allegedly violating the institution's dress code policy.

This enforcement comes after the university issued a stern warning about its dress code, which it has since emphasised is non-negotiable.

In a series of incidents that have since gone viral, students were escorted off the university campus on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by lecturers and a designated task force.

The university's strict stance on student attire caused a ripple of mixed reactions among students and onlookers.

A particularly controversial moment was captured in a video showing a female student being dragged out of a lecture hall by a lecturer for wearing a crop top and jeans.

Many students and bystanders appeared shocked, while some voiced their frustration over what they viewed as overly strict enforcement of dress code rules.

"I knew the rules, but I was sacked because I wore leather slippers. I nearly missed my IA because of my footwear," one student lamented.

On July 2, 2025, some UPSA students were embarrassed for not dressing appropriately for lectures. The university had sent out an official warning letter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, that emphasised how seriously management was taking the dress code policy.

The letter stated that, effective from July 1, 2025, the institution would enforce the policy with stricter measures, including the establishment of a task force dedicated to ensuring compliance.

