A soldier, Private Solomon Asare Teye-Tsu, has garnered praise after he rejected a bribe from illegal miners while on official guard duty at the Bibiani Gold Mine in the Western North Region.

The Kloma Gbi, a Krobo-based youth network, hailed Teye-Tsu for his integrity.

Philip Tetteh Padi, the commissioner of Kloma Gbi, described the soldier's conduct as a rare demonstration of ethics in comments to GNA.

"In our part of the world, where professionalism and integrity are frequently traded for personal interest, only a few stand firm in their principles. Private Teye-Tsu has truly lived out the Kloma Gbi value of integrity."

Teye-Tsu's professionalism also earned him recognition from Ojeyz Security Management Limited, a security firm that provides services to government institutions, mining companies, etc.

Teye-Tsu, 30, is attached to the Department of Public Relations at Burma Camp in Accra.

During his assignment, Teye-Tsu was approached by a group of illegal miners who offered him a substantial bribe in exchange for unrestricted access to their galamsey pits.

He rejected the offer and caused the arrest of the six illegal miners.

The management of Ojeyz Security praised his actions as exemplary, saying they reflected high ethical standards and dedication to duty. The firm honoured him with a special award and citation under its "Outstanding Staff Recognition" initiative.

Source: YEN.com.gh