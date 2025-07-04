Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has given an update on the no-fee stress policy

He highlighted the specific number of tertiary students in public institutions who have benefited from the project

Some social media users have commented on Felix Kwakye Ofosu's post, which he shared on his social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister for Government Communications, has stated that approximately 15,000 first-year students enrolled in public tertiary institutions have benefited from the newly implemented No Fees Stress Policy.

This initiative was part of a broader effort to alleviate the financial burdens faced by students, thereby enhancing access to higher education across Ghana.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the government has supported about 15,000 tertiary students with their university tuition fees. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

In a detailed post shared on his official X page on Thursday, July 3, 2025, Kwakye Ofosu stated,

“About 15,000 students have received disbursements under the policy. The remaining students will receive payments shortly after verification. President John Dramani Mahama is set to officially launch the policy tomorrow at a public event in Koforidua.”

The no-fees stress policy, which emerged as a flagship campaign promise made by President Mahama during the 2024 presidential elections, aims to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder students' pursuit of higher education.

This initiative is expected to have a far-reaching impact, with plans to benefit tens of thousands of additional students in its initial phase and beyond.

President Mahama's official launch of the policy is scheduled for Friday, July 4, 2025, in Koforidua, where he is anticipated to provide further insights into the program's objectives and future impact on education funding in the country.

The post from the Government Communications Minister is below:

Deputy Education Minister talks about fee policy

Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister Dr Clement Apaak clarified that first-year university students would not receive direct cash refunds as part of the government's no-fee stress policy.

Instead, funds would be credited toward their tuition fees for the second year of study. This alternative approach aims to maintain financial accountability and mitigate potential logistical challenges associated with direct reimbursements.

Dr Apaak explained during an interview with Joy News, saying:

“Rather than providing physical reimbursements, the amounts that should have been reimbursed for first-year fees will be converted into credits. As these students transition into their second year, they will effectively not have to pay because the costs have already been covered for the first year.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), in its 2024 manifesto, committed to implementing a comprehensive policy of no academic fees for all first-year students enrolled in public tertiary institutions.

In the recently announced 2025 national budget, an allocation of GH¢499.8 million has been earmarked for the No-Academic-Fee initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to this transformative educational policy.

Additionally, the government has taken steps to uncap the GETFund to ensure dedicated funding for the full financing of free tertiary education for persons with disabilities, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and equal access to higher education.

Deputy Minister of Education Dr Clement Apaak shares details about the no-fee policy. Photo credit: @joynews

Source: UGC

Felix Kwakye Ofosu wins constituency election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who won the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency in favour of the NDC.

According to media forecasts, the former minister defeated Elvis Morris Donkoh, the sitting MP, by amajority to annexe the seat.

In an interview with the media following the results announcement, Ofosu thanked God and his many followers for the triumph.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh