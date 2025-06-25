Osman Ayariga, CEO of the NYA, has urged African nations to adopt Ghana’s successful youth innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem

He made this call on Facebook following his participation in the Youth Energy Summit (YES!) held in Cape Town, South Africa

The summit, under the theme "Tomorrow’s World," brought together young leaders to discuss sustainable solutions for Africa’s energy future

Osman Ayariga, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has urged African nations to take inspiration from Ghana’s vibrant youth innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Mr. Ayariga made this call during a panel discussion on Youth Innovation in Future Energy Technologies at the Youth Energy Summit (YES!) in Cape Town, South Africa.

NYA CEO, Osman Ayariga, champions Ghana’s youth innovation model at the South Africa Energy Summit. Photo credit: Osman Abdulai Ayariga/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The summit, which runs alongside the esteemed Africa Energy Forum, was focused on empowering young professionals, graduates, and entrepreneurs within the energy sector.

Reflecting on his participation in a Facebook post, the NYA CEO stated that Ghana has created an enabling environment for young innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive.

"Ghana has created the enabling environment for youth innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive; the rest of the continent should emulate the success story of Ghana!" he wrote.

The Youth Energy Summit

The Youth Energy Summit was held under the theme "Tomorrow’s World" between June 18 and June 20, 2025.

The event brought together dynamic youth leaders, energy experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders from across the world to explore sustainable and youth-driven solutions for Africa’s energy future.

The summit is part of a broader effort to electrify the continent by involving 10 percent of Africa’s one billion people in energy discussions.

Young leaders and energy experts from across the world participate in the Youth Energy Summit held in South Africa. Photo credit: Osman Abdulai Ayariga/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Additionally, the summit aims to build a network of 100 million people by 2035, encouraging job creation, grassroots involvement, and cross-border knowledge sharing within Africa’s largely untapped energy sector.

Osman Ayariga highlighted Ghana’s position as a continental leader in fostering youth-led innovation, especially in the face of Africa's pressing energy challenges and the ongoing shift to renewable and sustainable energy sources.

His participation in the summit underscores Ghana's commitment to nurturing local talent and preparing the next generation of African energy leaders.

Read the Facebook post by Osman Ayariga below:

Osman's post on YES summit sparks reaction.

Osman’s post on the YES summit sparked reactions on social media, with many of his followers commending him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Ahafia Gershon said:

"My fantastic CEO. Show working nkoaaa."

@Ayembilla Inusah Hamza also said:

"Commander, show working."

@Fiify General commented:

"Very vibrant and energetic.The Youth CEO."

National Youth Authority honours Buz Stop Boys

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Buz Stop Boys, the youth sanitation-based group were recognised by the National Youth Authority.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the Buz Stop Boys were presented with a citation in recognition of their voluntary service to Ghana.

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video of the presentation congratulated the Buz Stop Boys for the recognition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh