The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has started disbursing a monthly allowance of GH¢1,300 to Assembly Members across Ghana.

The sector minister, Ahmed Ibrahim, announced this at a press conference on Monday, July 14, 2025.

He explained that the initiative forms part of the government’s broader plan to strengthen grassroots governance under the Resetting Ghana Agenda.

Mr Ibrahim stated that a total of GH¢23.6 million had already been disbursed to cover April and May payments, following the Ministry of Finance's release of GH¢25 million as the first tranche of the GH¢100 million allocated in the 2025 Budget.

In total, 9,085 Assembly Members are expected to benefit from the allowance, which supports their work and enhances the monitoring of government projects at the local level.

“The NDC government has allocated GH¢100 million in the 2025 budget statement and economic policy of Ghana to pay a monthly consolidated allowance to all Assembly Members in the country, both elected and appointed. The objective is to enhance their capacity and equip them with financial resources and logistics to deepen monitoring for all government projects being implemented in their various manifesto pledges,” Ahmed Ibrahim said.

Mahama fulfils campaign promise to Assembly Members

John Dramani Mahama, while vying to be elected as the President of Ghana during the 2024 election campaign, promised to pay allowances to all Assembly Members across the country.

The commencement of the allowance payment is therefore in fulfilment of President Mahama's promise to the Assembly Members.

Mahama signals major change for MMDCEs

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has suggested that Ghana could renew efforts to elect Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He noted that this move would form part of a wider constitutional reform agenda to strengthen local democracy.

Speaking at a meeting with local government heads on June 12, as reported by 3News, Mahama remarked that they might be the last group appointed to those positions.

“You may be the last batch of MMDCEs to be appointed... The National Review Committee is travelling around the country and will present its recommendations in August this year. One of the major items that has come up is the election of MMDCEs."

President John Mahama cautions MMDCEs appointed by his administration against engaging in acts of corruption. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Mahama cautions MMDCEs against corruption

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama cautioned his appointees against engaging in acts of corruption.

He stated that the Ghanaian people had entrusted his administration with a mandate to ensure the judicious use of their resources and, for that reason, he would not tolerate any misappropriation of funds from his appointees.

The President made these remarks while speaking at an orientation programme held for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) by the Local Government Ministry.

