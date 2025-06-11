President Mahama has cancelled DStv and satellite TV subscriptions at the Jubilee House as part of efforts to cut government expenditure

President John Dramani Mahama has cancelled DStv and satellite TV subscriptions at the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government.

This forms part of an effort by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to cut down government expenditure.

According to the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, there were plans to extend the policy to all state institutions across the country.

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Minister Ofosu explained that the decision was in tandem with President Mahama's commitment to modesty and the prudent use of state resources.

“I can reveal to you that if you come to this house, there’s no office in this house that is allowed to subscribe to DStv or any satellite television. You would say that that is a trivial matter, but he has done that. Because when you computed the cost, it was significant money,” he said.

Jubilee House TVs limited to local channels

Ofosu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese and the spokesman for the President, further disclosed that the televisions in the various offices at the Jubilee House had been limited to local channels only.

“You can turn on the television that you see here, and you will find that I’m limited to local television stations. This is a man deeply committed to making savings for the Ghanaian people. Governance necessarily involves taking tough decisions, but the citizenry must see corresponding levels of modesty on the part of government officials, and that’s what President Mahama is committed to doing," the Minister said.

Ghanaians commend government for DStv cancellation

Ghanaians on social media have commended the government for cancelling DStv and satellite TV at the presidency.

Many citizens expressed their appreciation for the initiative, seeing it as a step toward saving the taxpayers' money.

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"This is a good move . John Mahama is doing well .. he must extend it to all government institutions including hospitals , schools etc."

@profdublyn_zee also said:

"There should be no TV at govt institutions simple, unless needed. Why don’t go to work to watch tv and get paid?"

@niigyata commented:

"This move by President @JDMahama seems like a response to the unreasonable subscription fees. Given the declining costs of factors influencing pricing, the recent fee hike appears unjustified. Thank you, your Excellency."

Mahama bans first-class flight for appointees

YEN.com.gh also reported that President Mahama banned non-essential foreign travel for his appointees.

Per the ban, all government appointees in his administration would not be allowed to use first-class flights.

The President also announced plans to introduce a comprehensive code of conduct for government officials.

