The Director-General of the National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA), Divine Selasi Agbeti, has been suspended

President John Dramani Mahama suspended Divine Selasi Agbeti for flouting a law on the use of personal bodyguard

Ghanaians on social media shared their thoughts on President Mahama's action against his appointee

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended the Director-General of the National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA), Divine Selasi Agbeti, for a period of two weeks.

Divine Selasi Agbeti was suspended over an allegation that he had engaged the services of a uniformed military officer as a personal bodyguard during public appearances without the necessary authorisation.

The NSA boss’s action raised concerns about protocol breaches and national security procedures.

In a letter signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, it stated that the presidency was unhappy with Divine Selasi Agbeti’s action and condemned it.

The government indicated that his action was:

“Inappropriate and embarrassing to the government.”

The suspension period is intended to allow the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and determine any further disciplinary action.

Government insiders suggest that further disciplinary action could be taken depending on the outcome of ongoing internal investigations.

Divine Selasi Agbeti was appointed as Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority in March 2025, succeeding Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, who had led the institution since 2017.

Ghanaians react to government official's suspension

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Divine Selasie Agbeti's suspension on social media. Read them below.

Michael Vhypa Duodu-Opare said:

"What does this entail? He doesn’t get 2 weeks' pay? Which is technically a little scratch in the wallet, but a scratch."

Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie wrote:

"One month without salary would have been good, or... Or the two weeks is without salary? Anyway, it's a good start."

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah said:

"Meanwhile, Rashid Computer is still walking free. Divine is not close to Jubilee House, so he has been sanctioned. Mobo."

Razak Hussain wrote:

"He's sorry, please forgive him. I have recently sent a complaint to him as a common Ghanaian, it was even on a weekend, and he swiftly addressed the issue. I feel proud of him and the entity. Pls forgive him.

Patience Michaels said:

"This is the reason I always tease my dad for joining a party bi that I don't want to mention he should come and see leadership. In fact, I'm rushing home sef this evening he will not sleep 🤣🤣."

Share It Loud wrote:

"His salary don come to Mahama Care."

Airstar Xtel said:

"Asuɔden! W'anti announcement nu anaa ɔkaasɛ yeedi agrɔ🙄🙄Soldier also wore a mask cuz he knew he was breaking a rule. Smh."

