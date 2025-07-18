Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the NDC, criticises Sam George's remarks on the violence during the Ablekuma North election rerun

Nketia warns George to be cautious in his new role as a minister and stresses that only the state has the authority to exact punishment

While condemning the violence, Nketia calls for the security agencies to act against such acts of electoral violence

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, for his comments on the Ablekuma North rerun election violence.

The Ablekuma North parliamentary election rerun in 19 polling stations was marred by violence.

Media reports suggested that Mavis Hawa Koomson, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP and former Minister of Fisheries, was allegedly assaulted.

A video circulating on social media showed thugs attacking the former minister at the St. Peter’s polling station in the Ablekuma North constituency.

Commenting on the assault on Hawa Koomson and others, Sam George, known for his bold political views, took the opportunity to remind the public that those who defended similar actions during the 2019 election should not attempt to vilify such acts now.

Sam George, who is also the MP for Ningo Prampram, emphasised that the same laws must apply to everyone, highlighting the principle of fairness and equality in Ghana’s democratic system.

Nketia against justification for Ablekuma North violence

However, speaking to UTV on Friday, July 18, 2025, Mr Nketia described Sam George's remarks as an attempt to justify the violence, which he strongly condemned.

He explained that democracy does not give anyone the right to exact punishment, adding that only the state has the power and authority to do so.

The NDC Chairman further cautioned Sam George to be wary of the demands and expectations of the current role he occupies as a minister of state.

"This is wrong. Democracy has not given anyone the right to exact punishment apart from the state. And so, even if someone had slapped you, and you decided to revenge, you would also be committing a crime," he said.

"I heard Sam George threatening that this is just the beginning, but I believe that since he's been a victim of electoral violence before, if you put yourself in his shoes, you would be tempted to agree with his position. But he's now a minister of state, and so, he must speak and act as such to overcome his personal feelings. It's painful though; even Jesus got angry at one point," he added.

He emphasised the importance of responsible speech, particularly from public officials, in maintaining peace and stability.

While condemning the violence that occurred during the Ablekuma North election rerun, Asiedu Nketia called on the security agencies to act.

"The state agencies must do their job, but where the state agencies don't do their job in respect of criminal prosecution, it leads to instant justice," he said.

Dennis Miracles shares update on Koomson’s health

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dennis Miracles Aboagye reacted to the alleged assault on former Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson during the Ablekuma North elections.

The Bawumia campaign team spokesperson noted that the former Fisheries Minister had been in the hospital for treatment following the incident.

Dennis Miracles also shared that Mavis Hawa Koomson had been in great distress and fighting for her life in the hospital.

