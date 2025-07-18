Ghanaian traders at Circle Tiptoe Lane protested against foreign competition, particularly from Nigerian traders

The protesters accused Nigerians of undercutting prices, which creates an unfair market environment

Ghanaians reacted online, with some supporting the protest, while others criticised local traders for overpricing goods

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Some Ghanaian traders have voiced their discontent with the increasing presence of foreign traders in the market.

A group of Ghanaian traders at Circle protests against foreigners, particularly Nigerians, over the pricing of goods in the market. Photo credit: GHBrain (X)

Source: Twitter

The traders from the Mobile Phones and Accessories Association at Circle Tiptoe Lane came out in their numbers to call for an ordinance towards their foreign neighbours, especially Nigerians.

In a bold demonstration of frustration, the local traders allegedly closed their shops in protest.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a young Ghanaian trader claimed that foreign businesses dominate the market by slashing prices.

According to him, their actions are making it difficult for his colleagues, Ghanaian traders, to compete with them.

Ghanaian trader protests against Nigerian competitors

The protester argued that while they face rising taxes and burdensome regulations, Nigerian traders are circumventing local pricing standards.

Speaking further, he claimed that some Nigerian traders are offering cheaper products that undercut the competition.

Traders from the Mobile Phones and Accessories Association stage a rally by closing their shops in dissatisfaction with foreign traders. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This, he said, is driving many Ghanaian traders out of business and creating an unfair market environment.

The man could be heard passionately speaking out about the struggles he faces daily.

He shared how the influx of foreign traders has made it nearly impossible to sustain a business, as they operate without the same tax and regulatory burdens.

Watch the moment he expressed his frustration below.

Ghanaians react to protest against Nigerian traders

The protest has sparked a conversation in the comments section of the video shared on X. Some of the comments are below.

@SamTuga44 commented:

"We’re our own enemies in this country. Ghana man is just wicked and greedy! How can you sell a phone screen for ¢550 while a Nigerian sells the same thing for ¢250. What does this even mean? Them no see anything yet. 😂😂😂"

@KojoWud__ commented:

"They should shut up. You overprice your goods and complain when people buy from those who give reasonable prices. Aden, the Nigerians don’t pay taxes??"

@itsLamb3rt said:

"I get their frustration! How can I thrive as a retailer if my supplier sells to my customers at wholesale prices? It’s a recipe for disaster. I'd be losing money even if I matched their price!"

@passwordgh_ wrote:

‘Undercutting’, wdym? They’re selling at a loss or what?"

@Sylvester_Da10 commented:

"Same thing, Nigeria man dey sell for 50 Ghana cedi, Ghanaian traders will sell it for 150 cedi. Make it make sense."

Nigerian slams Ghanaian traders over pricing arrogance

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian man in Ghana questioned why traders were still hiking prices despite the falling dollar. He called such acts unfair and unnecessary.

Many Ghanaians agreed, saying that traders were resisting progress by refusing to reduce prices even with the economy improving.

The Nigerian said he would have remained in his country if it had leadership like John Mahama, subtly praising Ghana's government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh