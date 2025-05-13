Ghanaian social commentator Kevin Taylor has issued a stern warning to President Mahama's appointees to conduct themselves well while in office

In a video addressing Sammy Gyamfi's recent gesture to Evangelist Mama Pat, Kevin Taylor noted that the party was no longer in opposition, therefore, its members should act as people in government

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported his claim, while others criticised him

Ghanaian social commentator, Kevin Taylor, has issued a stern warning to National Democratic Congress (NDC) appointees following the recent controversy involving the GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi, and Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa.

In a video, he cautioned President John Dramani Mahama's appointees, urging them to conduct themselves in a manner that would not compromise their positions or soil the President's reputation.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Kevin Taylor reminded them that they were no longer in opposition and could no longer enjoy certain privileges or conduct themselves the way they used to during their opposition days.

He noted that the appointees should also note that their positions are not permanent and can change.

"The President himself's position, there are people in the NDC who want the President’s position. So, no position in the NDC is default, or is a property that cannot be taken. So if you’re an appointee in the Mahama administration, you should be extremely cautious," he said.

He expressed his displeasure over reports that Sammy Gyamfi allegedly gifted dollars to Agradaa, a self-styled evangelist and former traditional priestess known for her past legal and moral controversies.

Taylor questioned the motive behind the gesture, especially considering Agradaa’s polarising reputation. According to him, actions like these could damage the NDC’s image and derail the party’s efforts to gain public trust.

He cautioned other NDC appointees and executives to be mindful of their associations and public behaviour, stressing that their actions reflect directly on the party and could affect voter confidence.

"Maybe some of you have not gotten the reality check that you are still in power and that the NPP is in opposition, they have no jobs for the next 42 years, so you are their project. Every single step or conversation is a project for them.

"So do not underestimate what you say, what you do, your actions, your conversations, the kind of people you’re mingling with, wherever you find yourself; these are very important things. Unless you still don’t believe you’re still in power."

Watch the video of Kevin Taylor below:

