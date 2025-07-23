Police arrested two individuals in connection with the Ablekuma North Constituency election violence

The two arrests by the police mark the first since the controversial election was held on July 11, 2025

During the election, National Democratic Congress candidate Ewurama Aubynn secured a narrow victory

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the violence which marred the parliamentary re-run in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

Citi News reported that the suspects have been identified as Musah Muntari, a 46-year-old Station Manager at STC, and Ali Saeed, a 43-year-old businessman.

Police arrest two individuals over the violence which marred the parliamentary re-run in the Ablekuma North Constituency

Source: Getty Images

Both men are currently assisting police with investigations into the violence and assaults reported during the by-election.

Police were criticised for their inaction during the election violence, with no arrests made almost two weeks after the incident until now.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, assured that individuals involved in the violent incidents during the rerun will be prosecuted regardless of partisan affiliation.

Mohammed-Mubarak also called the violence a scar on Ghana's democracy during a press conference on July 14.

About the Ablekuma North election violence

The Electoral Commission held an election rerun in 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency on July 11.

Disputes from the December 7, 2024, general elections left the constituency without a Member of Parliament for months.‎

Over a dozen unidentified men stormed the St. Peter’s polling station, disrupting the voting process and causing widespread panic.

The violence also featured assaults on New Patriotic Party members like Hawa Koomson, a former MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture; Dakoa Newman, a former MP for Okaikoi South; and Chris Lloyd, Deputy National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party.

During the election, National Democratic Congress candidate Ewurama Aubynn secured a narrow victory with 34,090 votes, defeating the New Patriotic Party’s Akua Afriyie, who got 33,881 votes.

Aubynn apologised over the violence that marred the recent rerun elections in the constituency. She also shared well wishes to the victims of the violence.

Ewurabena Aubynn Sworn in as Ablekuma North MP

YEN.com.gh reported that Aubynn was sworn in as the Ablekuma North MP in Ghana's Parliament on July 22, 2025.

The Minority staged a walkout ahead of the swearing-in because it was not allowed to make a statement.

The NPP's protest walkout was triggered by a request from Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh to speak before the swearing-in. It is unclear what remarks he wanted to make.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh