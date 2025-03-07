African-American psychologist and Pan-Africanist Dr Umar Johnson celebrated Ghana's 68th Independence Day anniversary

In a heartfelt message, Dr Johnson congratulated his fellow Ghanaian citizens on the nation's independence celebration

Dr Johnson was among over 200 African-Americans granted Ghanaian citizenship earlier this year

Renowned African-American psychologist and Pan-Africanist Dr Umar Johnson has joined his fellow diasporans across the world to celebrate Ghana's 68th Independence Day anniversary.

Dr Johnson, who recently acquired his Ghanaian citizenship status, shared a heartfelt message with his brothers and sisters in the motherland.

An Pan Africanist Dr Umar Johnson celebrates Ghana's 68th Independence Day. Photo credit: @drumarjohnson/IG.

In a social media post, the African-American said he was extremely proud of his Ghanaian citizenship.

Fully dressed in the beautiful red, yellow, and green colours of Ghana, Dr Johnson congratulated his fellow Ghanaian citizens on the occasion of the country's 68th independence.

"I'm just happy, 68 years of Ghanaian independence. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Ghanaian Africans. I'm so proud to be a citizen of Ghana. This is my first Independence Day as a citizen of Ghana,:"he said.

Dr Johnson, a vocal advocate for African empowerment and self-determination, has been traveling to Ghana in recent years.

He was part of over 200 African-Americans who were granted Ghanaian citizenship earlier this year.

Dr Umar Johnson was recently confered with a Ghanaian citizenship. Photo credit: @drumarjohnson/IG.

Before that, over 500 others had obtained their citizenship in the latter part of 2024, at a swearing-in ceremony in Accra.

Ghana's 68th Independence Day anniversary

Ghana marked its 68th Independence Day anniversary on Thursday, March 6, 2025, with a commemorative event held at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Several high-profile Ghanaians, including former President Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, and some foreign dignitaries were in attendance.

Below is the video of Dr Umar Johnson sending a heartfelt message to his fellow Ghanaians.

Reaction to Dr Johnson's Independence Day message

Netizens who came across the video of Dr Johnson thronged the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@Kojo charles said:

"We are proud to have you back in the m Motherland, Dr Umar. Kindly tell all Black Americans to come back to the land of their ancestors, Africa, and feel true love and freedom."

@Botwe lsaac also said:

"Happy independence day and that was the beginning of libration of black race not only Ghana as a country but African as a whole."

@georgedankwa475 commented:

"Thanks but you need to preach more about the black people creating their own high tech weapons to protect ourselves."

@Kojo charles also commented:

Ghanaian in the UK celebrate Independence Day

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian community in the UK took over the streets of London to celebrate Ghana's 68th Independence Day.

In a video, Ghanaians showcased their culture through music, dance, food, and traditional attire.

Other Africans joined in the celebration to show solidarity with their Ghanaian brothers and sisters.

