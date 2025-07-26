Former Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commented on the current state of leadership under the NDC

The NPP's 2024 vice-presidential candidate said many Ghanaians are not happy with the governing NDC

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 vice-presidential candidate, said Ghanaians are not pleased with the governance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NAPO, as he is popularly called, said even though the NDC seems to be enjoying some goodwill from Ghanaians, many are also not happy with them.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh claims many Ghanaians are unhappy with the Mahama-led government. Photo credit: @MatthewOPrempeh & @JDMahama

In a video on X, he argued that many cheered Jesus on when he rode the donkey. However, the same people asked for him to be crucified.

“There’s a time and season for everything. Now it might seem like it’s NDC’s season, but the way they are governing, I’m not sure people are happy with them.”

“When I read the Bible, there were people who were following and shouting ‘Hallelujah, hallelujah!’ When the time of atonement came, they ran. When Christ was put before Pontius Pilate, they ran,” he added.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the 2028 elections will vindicate him.

“So when the decision time comes, you would realise that not all those who are shouting after you’ve been in government for some time would be with you.”

He called for members of the NPP to remain united, irrespective of which flagbearer aspirant they support for the greater good of the party.

Ghanaians react to NAPO’s comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@samuelkwakye58 said:

“Where are these people getting that information from? They keep repeating this same message over and over again. Is that what they’ve been told to say from their WhatsApp group?”

@MGyemawu wrote:

“That 'Ghanaians are not happy’ statement sounds like something they planned to just throw into their commentary to make them feel whatever. It's funny, and annoying as well. I love the arrogance and pride with which they speak. They should keep on.”

@NanaPhill said:

“Ghanaians are not happy, where Ghanaians = NPP.”

@eugenezorg wrote:

“These guys are like a cult…. it's about the Party and not the Country.”

@bobo_original said:

“Man grow all of a sudden eeei.”

@AnaabFrostie wrote:

“Did you know that 2 Ghanaians constitute Ghanaians. If you interview Afenyo Markin and Annoh Dompreh, they will say they are not happy with how the NDC is governing. Hence, it is a factual statement with massive bias. Please know this and know peace.”

@KwatMr48046 said:

“NAPO, we can't remember our last time we told you to speak on our behalf.”

@akabayire wrote:

“Herhhh masa we are very much happy ooo. We are so happy stop the propaganda na it won’t work🤣.”

