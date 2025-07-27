Ghanaian pastor, Rev Daniel Yaw Donkoh, has begged Shatta Wale for forgiveness after he shared a doom prophecy about the musician

The Ghanaian dancehall musician called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest the pastor before he acted on his own

Social media users who saw the pastor's apology shared their varied thoughts on his plea for forgiveness

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, the Ghanaian pastor who got arrested after sharing a doom prophecy about dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has apologised to the singer.

The police arrested the pastor on the night of Friday, July 25, 2025, at his residence.

Rev D. Y. Donkoh begs Shatta Wale for forgiveness after sharing a doom prophecy about him. Photo credit: Shatta Wale & Daniel Yaw Donkoh

Source: Facebook

In a statement on social media, Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh said he never meant to cause fear or panic but only shared what he saw as a prophet.

“The prophecy which was delivered on my social media platform has since sparked widespread concern, and I find it necessary to offer an apology on the matter.”

“While the revelation came through divine inspiration, it was never intended to cause fear and panic, or emotional distress. However, I have become aware that the public nature of my prophecy and how it was circulated has left Shatta Wale visibly shaken and traumatised. I want to state unequivocally that this was never my intention.”

“As a servant of God, I understand the weight of my words, especially when shared on a public platform. I empathise deeply with Shatta Wale and his loved ones. I extend my heartfelt apologies for any fear or mental distress caused,” he added.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh promised to exercise restraint when sharing such prophecies, especially on social media.

Ghanaians react to pastor’s apology to Shatta

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Zionfelix on Facebook. Read them here:

I Love My City said:

“People can’t defend God again. What happened during Nebukadnezzer’s days can’t happen today. You are only at a counter back, not inside the fire, yet you’ve rendered an apology to something directed by the Holy Ghost.”

Sire Debrah wrote:

“It’s not a prophecy. It’s a dream.”

Charles Adu said:

“He should have sought him. One-on-one, if it was not for media attention.”

Charles Adu wrote:

“Because when you do it this way, you are exposing him to his enemies and wicked people around who always take advantage of anything to fulfil their agenda, even those industry people who see him as a competitor, can use this for their advantage to cover their back.”

Sawel Awuni said:

“Even Jesus was crucified. It is the plan of God for him to be jailed. He should keep on giving praises to God in his cell as Jesus said, ‘Father, if Thou be willing, remove this cup from Me; nevertheless, not My will, but Thine be done.’ Luke 22:42.”

Osei Richard wrote:

“All the same, thank you, Senior pastor, but pls next time try and call the person privately.”

MosesBaba Musah BM said:

“Good one, Counselor. May Yahweh guide you always.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh