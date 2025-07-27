Confirmed Mpox cases in Ghana have increased to 257, with 23 new cases recorded recently, according to the Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service also reported that the country has recorded its first death caused by the Mpox disease

Even though one death has been recorded and an increase in infections, no one is on admission, as all persons are being treated as outpatients

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that one person has died from Mpox since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

According to the GHS, there has been an increase in the number of cases recorded as well.

The GHS provided an update on social media on Sunday, July 27, 2025. In a post, it stated that the Mpox cases have increased to 257 as of Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Despite the 23 new cases that have been recorded, no patient has been admitted.

According to health officials, the virus continues to spread mainly through close physical contact with infected individuals.

The GHS, therefore, said people must avoid close contact with infected persons and wash their hands often to prevent a possible infection.

The disease is especially dangerous for children, pregnant women, those with a compromised immune system, and those with underlying health conditions.

The GHS indicated that people who fall in the high-risk contraction group would be the first to receive the Mpox vaccines when they are brought to Ghana.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Franklyn Asiedu-Bekoe, indicated that plans are advanced to acquire the vaccines after they met with officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He added that the Mpox cases so far are centred in specific regions of the country.

‘‘As we have said, it’s mainly around the Western Region, Western North and Greater Accra regions, but what is good for us is that the rate of increase is down and we are not getting very ill persons. Our approach is to detect the cases early, so we are searching for the cases.

“We have gotten about 1,200 suspected cases and 1,700 contacts traced, and only 6 out of the contacts became cases. This is a national outbreak, so everybody should see it as that and protect him or herself,’’ he added.

