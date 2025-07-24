Samuel Nartey George, has rejected claims of fast-depleting data by MTN users, stating there is no evidence to support such accusations

He urged Ghanaians to check their phone settings after an investigation revealed the complaints were unfounded

George’s remarks follow a recent agreement between the government and telecom firms to increase internet data volumes

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has dismissed claims of fast-depleting data by some MTN users.

He said there is no evidence to back such claims, urging Ghanaians to check their phone settings to address concerns about fast data depletion.

According to the Minister, when some MTN users started complaining on social media about the internet data depleting unusually faster, he immediately instructed an investigation to look into the claims.

However, Mr George, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, said the investigations showed that the claims were false.

"That claim is not backed by any evidence. You realised that someone like DKB (a popular Ghanaian comedian) came out the other day complaining when I instructed the investigation to happen. What happened? He came back to retract. People need to check settings and be sure about the claims that they are making, but there is no evidence to show right now that those claims are real," he said.

Sam George, as he is affectionately called, made these remarks while responding to questions from the media about data pricing in Ghana.

Government strikes data bundle agreement with telcos

The fast-depleting data concerns come many weeks after the government, through the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, reached an agreement with the telecommunication firms in Ghana to increase the volume of their internet data by 15 per cent.

Per the agreement, MTN Ghana will restore its previously revised GH¢399 bundle, which had been reduced to 92.88 gigabytes at a GH¢350 price point.

The data increase will now allow customers to get 214 gigabytes for GH¢399. In addition, all other MTN bundles will also reflect a 15 per cent increase in data value from today.

Other telecommunications networks, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana, have implemented a 10 per cent value increase across their existing bundles.

Tech In Twi calls out Sam George

Despite the new bundle allocation increments taking effective on July 1, 2025, a Ghanaian tech enthusiast, Samuel Yeboah, popularly known as Tech in Twi, raised objections regarding the increased data bundle allocations across all telecommunication networks in Ghana.

In a tweet responding to Sam George's announcement of the agreement with the telecommunication networks, Tech in Twi said that many Ghanaians cannot afford to buy data packages worth GH¢399.

"If the minimum wage is GH₵18 per day, and after several meetings with telecoms and the formation of a committee, GH₵10 still can’t even get me 1GB of data, then what was the point of all that?"

"Naaa!!! Almost less than 5% of the population can afford GH₵399 worth of data. This doesn’t add up! NO," he tweeted.

MTN Ghana faces challenges

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that MTN Ghana faced challenges in rolling out its new data bundle packages, which were scheduled for July 1, 2025.

Customers reported issues, including difficulty activating the packages and errors while purchasing data bundles.

MTN Ghana acknowledged the technical issues and worked urgently to resolve them, urging customers to remain patient.

