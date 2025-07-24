Pure FM's Kumasi studios were destroyed by fire, leaving only the main structure intact, while all broadcast equipment was lost

No casualties were reported as emergency services responded swiftly, but the fire had already caused significant damage

Support poured in from fans and netizens, with many expressing solidarity with the station and its staff as they planned to rebuild

Pure FM, one of Kumasi’s renowned radio stations, has been completely ravaged by a fire that broke out in its studio late Wednesday night.

Fans and supporters flood social media with messages of solidarity after a fire gutted Pure FM's studios. Photo credit: @kwameadinkragh (X)

Source: Facebook

The entire building was engulfed in flames, leaving only the main structure standing, but all broadcast equipment had been destroyed.

YEN.com.gh understands that no casualties have been reported so far.

Emergency services, including firefighters, responded quickly, but the fire had already caused significant damage before they could contain it.

Fire razes Pure FM Kumasi studios

Pure FM staff were left in disbelief, with many taking time to process how the studio they had become accustomed to was now a shell, especially since most of them were present at the premises earlier in the day.

As it stands, Pure FM managers are working to relocate operations to a different office, at least in the interim, as the company figures out a long-term solution.

A glimpse of the aftermath: Pure FM Kumasi studios left in ruins after a fierce fire broke out. Photo credit: @kwameadinkragh (X)

Source: Twitter

Due to this unexpected disaster, it is widely expected that there will be disruptions to broadcasting in the coming days. The radio station has not yet issued an official statement, but it is expected to do so soon.

In the aftermath of the unfortunate occurrence, fans and supporters of Pure FM have flooded social media with messages of support, showing solidarity with the station's staff.

Kwame Adinkra, the Morning Show host, was among the first to confirm the fire, sharing an emotional message after the blaze was brought under control.

At 11:31 pm, he posted on his X page:

"I'm completely exhausted. We've just spent over three intense hours battling the fire that broke out at Pure FM studios.

Thankfully, we managed to save the building, but we lost all our studio equipment. We'll be off air temporarily, but we shall rise again!"

See his post below.

Netizens react to Pure FM fire outbreak

In what represents the true Ghanaian spirit, many social media users took to the comment section of the broadcaster's tweet to show their solidarity. YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments below.

@JusticeSarkess commented:

"Eisssh. Sorry about the loss, boss. Aban foon dieeer saaa."

@FoliOduro said:

"So sorry for all you've lost."

@peterbaffour87 wrote:

"We thank God no life was lost, as for the studio, hopefully it will bounce back shortly."

@ayussdollar1988 commented:

"Deeply sorry, legend. Thank God no lives were lost. For the studio 🎙, we can bring it back in no time, but humans no. So we give thanks to God for everything 🙏. PURE FM WILL BE BACK STRONGER."

