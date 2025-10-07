The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana warned nurses and midwives against unprofessional conduct and social media misuse

The directive followed protests by unpaid nurses demanding ten months of salaries, and a series of allegations made by a section of the healthcare workers

The Council said such actions tarnish the profession’s image and warned of strict consequences for offenders

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana (NMC) has issued a stern warning to student-nurses, midwives, and practitioners against engaging in unprofessional behaviour on social media.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana cracks down on unprofessional social media conduct. Photo credit: NMC. Image source: Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The Council released a statement on October 6, 2025, to address a series of disturbing online publications and videos deemed a breach of the profession's Code of Ethics.

The Council expressed particular concern about the misuse of its professional uniforms in content creation, the use of abusive and offensive language directed at leadership, and the dissemination of misleading or unverified health information.

This directive comes in the wake of an intense protest by the unpaid nurses and members of the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that hundreds of nurses and midwives gathered in Accra on October 2, 2025, to protest against ten months of unpaid salaries.

NMC cautions student-nurses, midwives and practitioners

Many Ghanaian nurses came in their numbers to participate in the protest, but one particular nurse made an allegation against Francis Asenso-Boakye, the MP for Bantama.

An unpaid nurse accuses Francis Asenso-Boakye of allegedly being dismissive of her pleas to him as nurses stage strike over delayed salaries. Photo credit: TinaGH, MP Francis. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

The nurse claimed that the MP was dismissive of her concerns about the payment of nurses' salaries despite having a one-on-one conversation with him.

She said:

“My MP, Asenso Boakye, told me that if my colleagues and I won’t vote because of our unpaid salaries, then we should stop. And if the current government is not ready to pay our salaries, they should revoke our appointments.”

Actions like these, the NMC stated in its directives, not only tarnish the image of the nursing and midwifery professions but also erode public trust in the healthcare system.

In its notice, the Council emphasised that the nursing and midwifery professions are built on principles of integrity, respect, professionalism, and ethical responsibility. The NMC stated that such offenders, henceforth, would face severe consequences for their actions.

See the NMC's released statement below:

Reactions to NMC's caution to medical practitioners

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who saw the statement released on X. Some of the comments are below.

@dromodavid commented:

"Pay the nurses and midwives. What is the council doing about unpaid salaries accrued over 10 months?"

@Nanaezze said:

"Tell them. The misconduct is getting out of hand."

@evils_only wrote:

"They might be mentally unstable. And these people call themselves a council. They need serious check up for Asylum oooo. You are saying or telling us that calling on the government for our 10 months' salary is unprofessional behaviour. Then how do you call the government for not paying them?"

Ghanaian woman slams nurses for poor sanitation

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman expressed frustration over the unhygienic living conditions of nurses in a compound house.

She filmed the dirty surroundings of the nurses' residence, questioning their professionalism amid ongoing protests.

Ghanaians reacted online, with some criticising her generalisation and others agreeing on the need for cleanliness.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh