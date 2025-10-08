The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company have announced separate planned and emergency maintenance exercises scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

These maintenance activities will lead to power cuts in the affected areas.

The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company announce maintenance exercises scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that in the Volta Region, the Ghana Grid Company will carry out maintenance at the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point till noon.

Sogakope, Akatsi, Adidome, Comboni, Agorkpo, Adutor, Dabala, Abor, Mafi Avedo, Torve, Yorkutikpo, Kpenu, Agorta, the Naval Training School, Woe, Anloga, Agordome, Savietula, Cescineros, Dzita and surrounding communities will suffer from power cuts

In the Central Region, the Electricity Company of Ghana will undertake maintenance until 4 pm.

Areas expected to be affected include Krispo City, Prisons, Budumburam, Apra, Loye, Kaemebre, Colomba Road, Market, Akweley, Adom Estate, Ofaanko, Jei-River, Papaase, Jei-Krodua, Bawjiase and their environs.

Similarly, in the Greater Accra Region, Electricity Company of Ghana will conduct maintenance works from 9 am to 5 pm.

This will affect Botwe Aviation, Adenta, Sasabi Township, Mensah Bar, Bawaleshie, Oyibi, Malejor, Lands Commission, American Embassy, Cantonments, Darkuman, Obodan, Abetima and nearby areas.

Emergency maintenance in the Osu Night Market and its surrounding areas will lead to disruptions until 3 pm.

In the Tema Region, the Electricity Company of Ghana's maintenance will run until 4 pm.

This will affect Irrigation, Central University, Miotso, Emefs Estates, Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono Village and Estates, and the surrounding communities.

The Ashanti Region scheduled maintenance will run until 5 pm.

The affected areas include Chirano, Nambro, Subri, Anwiaso, Akyease, Kwamekrom, Bibiani, Mensin Gold Mining Company, Tanodumase, KD Sreso, Nyinahin, Kuffour Camp, Bayerebon, Nagole, Ntobroso, Adobewura, Akorabokrom, Agogoso, Anwifutu, Kotokuom, Anyinamso 1 and 2, and nearby locations.

In the Ashanti Region, communities such as Tutuka, Wawase, Akrofuom, Okyerekrom, Obuasi Zongo, Nhiaso, Central Market, Stadium, Kunka, Kwapia, Adansi, Asokwa and Fumso will experience power interruptions from 10 am to 4 pm.

On October 7, parts of the country suffered power cuts because of a rainstorm.

Source: YEN.com.gh