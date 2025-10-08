Ghana head coach Otto Addo has confirmed his starting XI for the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic

A victory on Wednesday would see Addo make history as the first coach to guide Ghana to two World Cups

Ex-BA United striker Mohammed Bawa has urged Addo to stick with the 3-4-3 formation that delivered a convincing win over Mali

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has named his starting XI for the Black Stars’ crucial penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday, as the nation eyes a fifth World Cup appearance.

A win would make Addo the first coach to guide the Black Stars to two World Cups, following his historic qualification for Qatar 2022 with just the two playoff games against Nigeria.

Otto Addo names Ghana's starting XI for the World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, featuring key players such as Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: ghanafa

Source: Twitter

According to FIFA, the four-time African champions are leading the CAF qualification Group I with 19 points after eight games, with Madagascar sitting second with three points less after the same number of matches, as Comoros, on 15 points, and Mali, with 12, occupy the third and fourth places, in that order.

Ghana starting XI vs. Central African Republic

Searching for a historic victory against the CAR at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, Ghana head coach Otto Addo has opted to make just a change to the starting XI that defeated Mali in Accra on September 8, as Jonas Adjetey makes way for Fatawu Abdul Issahaku.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare will be joined at the back by center-backs Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku, while Caleb Yirenkyi and Gideon Mensah operate as full-backs.

Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo hold the midfield, with Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Antoine Semenyo, and Fatawu leading the attack, making sure the national team realises its dream in Meknes, as cited by the Ghana FA.

Jordan Ayew captains the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic at Stade d'Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Image credit: ghanafa

Source: Twitter

Ghana starting lineup vs. CAR: GK Benjamin Asare; Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku; Gideon Mensah, Caleb Yirenkyi; Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo; Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku.

Bawa urges Otto Addo to keep 3-4-3

Meanwhile, Ex-BA United and Zamalek striker Mohammed Bawa has spoken exclusively to YEN.com.gh about Ghana head coach Otto Addo’s tactics ahead of the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Bawa believes the team’s 3-4-3 formation, which delivered a convincing win over Mali in Accra, should be maintained for the next game.

''The 3-4-3 formation really makes the team compact and balanced. It allows the midfield to control the game, supports the wing-backs in both attack and defense, and gives the front three the freedom to combine and create chances. Ghana looked strong and organized against Mali, and I believe sticking with this formation will give Addo the best chance to continue that momentum in the next qualifier."

Bawa also highlighted the team’s growth since their disappointing 2025 AFCON qualification campaign, praising the improvements in cohesion and confidence on the pitch.

''For me, I think the team has improved a lot since the disappointment in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. You can see better understanding between the players, more cohesion on the field, and greater confidence in their game. If they maintain this form, Ghana can challenge any team in the qualifiers."

How to watch CAR vs. Ghana game

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh provided a detailed guide on how fans can watch the crucial encounter between the Central African Republic and Ghana on Wednesday.

This covers the official television broadcasters, authorized live-streaming services, and global kick-off times to ensure fans everywhere can catch every moment of the action.

Source: YEN.com.gh