ECG Releases List Of Areas To Be Affected By Dumsor From Planned Maintenance

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced the disruption of power supply in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions

The power disruption will be a result of planned maintenance works by the company scheduled for July 11

The Electricity Company of Ghana apologised for the inconvenience and urged affected customers to take the necessary precautions

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced some planned maintenance works scheduled for July 11, 2025, in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

The company noted that power supply will be interrupted in affected areas for several hours while maintenance teams carry out essential upgrades on power infrastructure.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has some planned maintenance works scheduled for July 11 which is resulting in power disruptions

Source: Getty Images

In the Greater Accra Region, the planned outage will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will impact Glefe, Wiaboman, and surrounding communities.

In the Ashanti Region, many more communities will be affected from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

The areas include Atwima Agogo, Mfensi, Mankranso, Kunsu, Sepaase, Nkawie, Mpasaetia, Abuakwa, Abakomade, Kasapreko, Asonomaso, Pokukrom, part of Tanoso, Manhyia, Koforidua, Tabre, Ntensere, Afari, Seidi, Nerebehi, Hiawu-Besease, Boatenkrom, Bonkwaso, Asempanaye, Asakraka, Kontomire, and surrounding communities.

The Electricity Company of Ghana apologised for the inconvenience and urged affected customers to take the necessary precautions during the outage period.

Source: YEN.com.gh