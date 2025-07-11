ECG Releases List Of Areas To Be Affected By Dumsor From Planned Maintenance
The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced some planned maintenance works scheduled for July 11, 2025, in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.
The company noted that power supply will be interrupted in affected areas for several hours while maintenance teams carry out essential upgrades on power infrastructure.
In the Greater Accra Region, the planned outage will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will impact Glefe, Wiaboman, and surrounding communities.
In the Ashanti Region, many more communities will be affected from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..
The areas include Atwima Agogo, Mfensi, Mankranso, Kunsu, Sepaase, Nkawie, Mpasaetia, Abuakwa, Abakomade, Kasapreko, Asonomaso, Pokukrom, part of Tanoso, Manhyia, Koforidua, Tabre, Ntensere, Afari, Seidi, Nerebehi, Hiawu-Besease, Boatenkrom, Bonkwaso, Asempanaye, Asakraka, Kontomire, and surrounding communities.
The Electricity Company of Ghana apologised for the inconvenience and urged affected customers to take the necessary precautions during the outage period.
