President John Dramani Mahama has made new appointments as Deputy Heads of Missions abroad

The countries with assignments included Germany, the UK, Russia, the US and Saudi Arabia

Among the notable names given appointments, Ben Dotsei Malor is heading to the Ghana Embassy in the US

President John Mahama has appointed persons as Deputy Heads of Missions to 18 countries.

The new appointments were sighted by YEN.com.gh in a letter from the presidency.

Among the new appointments was Ben Dotsei Malor to the Ghana Embassy in the US.

Mahama Appoints Ben Dotsei Malor to Ghana Embassy in US, George Harrison Heads to UK

Malor previously served as a presidential spokesperson under the first Mahama administration.

Other countries with assignments included Germany, the UK, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Mahama appoints envoys to missions abroad

Previous ambassadorial appointments

In a June 10 letter, Mahama appointed 15 people as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General designated for various countries.

Those were the first set of ambassadorial appointees for the new government.

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare was appointed as Ghana's ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

A former Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, was designated for the People's Republic of China.

A former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale, was assigned to Brazil.

Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali and Grace El Mahmoud Marabe were both headed to the United Arab Emirates.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, a biological scientist and former Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was appointed as Ghana's ambassador to India.

Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, a professor of English and the first female Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, was assigned to Canada.

Kojo Choi appointed Ambassador-designate to South Korea

YEN.com.gh reported that an entrepreneur of Korean descent, Kojo Choi, was appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to South Korea

Choi is a seasoned businessman who has spent the past 20 years developing businesses in Ghana and West Africa.

Choi has also served in consulting roles for the Korean Embassy and for multinational companies.

