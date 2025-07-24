Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Kojo Choi Appointed Ghana's Ambassador-Designate to South Korea
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
Kojo Choi, a businessman of Korean descent, has been appointed Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to South Korea.

The latest batch of ambassadorial appointments also features assignments to Namibia, Hungary, Italy, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

Kojo Choi appointed Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to South Korea.
Various National Democratic figures like Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo have been sharing news of Choi's appointment.

People online have been sharing childhood photos of Choi, who grew up and went to school in Ghana.

He is described as a seasoned entrepreneur who has spent the past two decades in developing businesses in Ghana and the sub region.

He has served in consulting roles for the Korean Embassy and multinational companies.

Choi's scope of business experience ranges from telecommunications, financial technologies, marketing communications, and consultancy.

He worked as the Chief Executive Officer of PaySwitch Limited.

About PaySwitch Limited

PaySwitch Company Limited is the only third-party processing company in Ghana with the capacity to process international card schemes like Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay.

It is also directly connected to all mobile money operators such as MTN, Vodafone & AirtelTigo.

The company is a wholly owned Ghanaian company established in 2015 operating with world class standard technology platforms and professionals.

Kojo Choi with his family. Source: Kojo Choi
Previous ambassadorial appointments

In a June 10 letter, President John Mahama, appointed 15 persons as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General designated for various countries.

Those 15 were the first set of ambassadorial appointees for the new government.

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare was appointed as Ghana's ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

A former Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, was designated for the People's Republic of China.

A former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale, was assigned to Brazil

Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali and Grace El Mahmoud Marabe are headed to the United Arab Emirates.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, a biological scientist and former Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was appointed as Ghana's ambassador to India.

Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, a professor of English and the first female Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, was assigned to Canada.

Below is a list of all 15 people appointed as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General

Benjamin A. Quashie - Republic of South Africa

Kojo Bonsu - People's Republic of China

Kulsoume Sinare Baffoe - Kingdom of Spain

Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali - United Arab Emirates

Captain George Kofi Nfojoh - Togolese Republic

Grace El Mahmoud Marabe - United Arab Emirates -Dubai

Prof. Ohene Adjei - Federal Republic of Germany

Abdul Nasiru-Deen - Republic of Turkey

Theresah Adjei-Mensah - Czech Republic

Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso - India

Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, Ph.D - Canada

Dr. Margaret Miewien Chebere - Austria

Labik Joseph Yaani - Equatorial Guinea

Nii Amasah Namoale - Federal Republic of Brazil

Dr Felix Kumah Godwin Anebo - Republic of Senegal

