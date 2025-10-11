Samuel George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, has inaugurated the new board for the National Communications Authority (NCA)

Among the nine-member board is Dr Selassie Agyinasare, the son of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Social media users shared varied thoughts on the matter when they learnt of the pastor's appointment

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA) on Friday, October 10, 2025.

One board member whose name has come up for discussion after the inauguration is Dr Selassie Agyinasare, the first child of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

Dr Selassie Agyinasare is one of the nine NCA board members.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare is the founder of Perez Chapel International, the church where Sam George fellowships. Dr Selassie Agyinasare is the Resident Pastor at the Perez Dome, which is the headquarters of the Perez Chapel International. Sam George is also an elder of Perez Dome.

Aside from being a minister of the gospel, Dr Selassie Agyinasare is a medical doctor.

The other eight inaugurated Board members are: Mavis Ampah (Board Chair), Rev. Ing. Edmund Y. Fianko, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, George Atta-Boateng, George Sarpong, Dr Augustina Odame, Dr Mahama Seth Sayibu, and Madam Barbara Serwaa Asamoah.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sam George entreated the board to “hit the ground running,” even though it is the last board to be inaugurated under his Ministry.

In her acceptance speech, Mavis Ampah said they were grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“It is an honour to serve and contribute to Ghana’s communications landscape. On behalf of my colleagues, I thank the President for the immense trust placed in us and the Minister for his guidance and leadership. We are committed to ensuring transparency, integrity, and inclusion in all we do."

Mavis Ampah’s appointment makes her the first female Board Chair of the NCA.

Reactions to Selassie Agyinasare's appointment

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on social media on the appointment of Dr Selassie Agyinasare to the NCA board. Read them below:

Stephen Nti said:

"Agyinasare Sorted successfully."

Joseph Ohene-Dei wrote:

"Dr Selassie Agyinasare, son of Bishop Charles Agyinasare and a church member of Sam George, has been appointed to the NCA board. Beautiful! Do you remember the rumours before the election that his dad, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, was poaching and influencing some men of God to campaign against a Muslim candidate? It all makes sense now!"

@dtadomako said:

"Sam George appoints his pastor's son to the Board of NCA. Yes, Dr Agyinasare, there is the son of Bishop Agyinasare, Pastor to Sam George. Well done, Elder Dzata."

@TijaniTs responded:

"@dtadomako Even Nana Addo appointed his own daughter, and his baby Mama also got a position. And it was ok for you. What has changed today? Is Agyin-Asare's son not a human?"

@LouisAnokye6 wrote:

"Kindly note that Dr Agyinasare, the son of Bishop Agyinasare, Pastor to Sam George. Well done, Elder Sam Dzata George."

