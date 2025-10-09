President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢100,000 to the family of the wife of the late former Kumasi Mayor

Popular influencer Appiah Stadium donated on behalf of the president of Ghana at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Adinkra Pie CEO and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's expensive cars at the event

President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢100,000 to the family of the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang.

The late traditional leader was the Juaben Hemaa and the wife of the late former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss, Nana Akwasi Agyeman Okumkom.

Appiah Stadium makes a donation on behalf of President Mahama at Elizabeth Agyemang’s funeral in Kumasi. Photo credit: @plustv

Source: Instagram

Appiah Stadium donates on behalf of Mahama

Ghanaian social media influencer Appiah Stadium donated on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama at the funeral of Elizabeth Agyemang.

Speaking at the three-day event, Appiah Stadium explained that the president was attending an urgent meeting in China and was therefore unable to be present.

He also used the occasion to highlight some of the developmental projects completed under the John Mahama-led administration in the Ashanti Region, including the Kejetia market.

The TikTok video is below:

Despite flaunts expensive Old Gee Benz

The founder of Africa’s third-largest automobile museum, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, made a grand entrance at the final funeral rites of the late Elizabeth Agyemang.

He arrived in a stylish black short-sleeved shirt and matching trousers, driving an expensive Old Gee Benz.

He humbly parked his car and engaged in an interactive conversation with Appiah Stadium, who showered praises on him.

The TikTok video is below:

Engineer Atta Poku mourns his mother

Ghanaian engineer and grand-nephew of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Nana Poku, caused a stir with his dance moves at his mother’s funeral.

The handsome son of the former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss, Nana Akwasi Agyeman Okumkom, wore a black ensemble as he paid his final respects to his beloved mother.

In the trending video, former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, was also seen paying his respects to the grieving family.

The TikTok video is below:

Adinkra Pie attends funeral in Range Rover

The Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barimah Osei Mensah, stole the spotlight at the star-studded funeral with his white Range Rover.

Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, show public display of affection ahead of Elizabeth Agyemang’s funeral in Kumasi. Photo credit: @anitasefaboakye.

Source: Instagram

The wealthy husband of Anita Sefa Boakye, Managing Director of Anita Hotel, was present to support the family as they mourned the loss of their loved one.

The young businessman and his wife recently welcomed a new addition to their family following their viral wedding ceremony.

The TikTok video is below:

Daddy Lumba's funeral to be held in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the planning committee for the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, who has shared a new update about his funeral ceremony.

The head of the planning disclosed that the family would transport the body of the late iconic musician by road to Kumasi.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching the viral video DLFM posted on their official Instagram page.

Source: YEN.com.gh