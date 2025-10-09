Seventeen health facilities in Ghana have been shut down by HeFRA for operating without valid licences or under unsafe conditions

This action is part of a nationwide inspection aimed at ensuring healthcare providers meet regulatory standards to protect public health

HeFRA's CEO, Dr Winfred Baah, emphasised the importance of complying with licensing requirements to avoid closure or legal consequences

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seventeen health facilities in Ghana have been closed by the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) for operating without valid licences and under unsafe conditions that pose risks to public health.

HeFRA took this action as part of a nationwide inspection aimed at identifying and sanctioning facilities operating without proper authorisation or documentation.

HeFRA closes 17 health facilities in Ghana over safety breaches. Photo credit: HeFRA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the media at a press briefing on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of HeFRA, Dr Winfred Baah, explained that the decision was made to safeguard patients and ensure that only qualified facilities provide medical care across the country.

“Some of these facilities have been particularly defiant. They’ve ignored administrative fines and failed to renew their licences. Once a facility becomes unlicensed, we cannot vouch for the competence of its staff or the safety of the equipment being used,” he said.

HeFRA's caution to health facilities in Ghana

According to Dr Baah, facilities operating outside the regulatory framework endanger lives.

As a result, he said, HeFRA was left with no option but to close down non-compliant institutions.

“When that happens, we must step in to protect the public. HeFRA is currently restructuring to strengthen our ability to regulate health facilities effectively,” he added.

Dr Baah further reiterated HeFRA's commitment to upholding quality healthcare standards in Ghana.

He also urged all health facility operators to strictly adhere to licensing and operational requirements to avoid closure or legal sanctions.

What is HeFRA

HeFRA is a Ghanaian government agency created under the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829).

Its main mandate is to license, regulate, and oversee both public and private health facilities in Ghana to ensure the delivery of safe and high-quality healthcare services.

The agency collaborates with stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to ensure healthcare is provided in well-designed and structurally sound facilities.

Additionally, HeFRA advocates for patients and clients by promoting safety, compassionate care, and transparency in the operations of health facilities.

Health Facilities Regulatory Agency shuts down Obengfo Hospital in Accra. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Obengfo hospital shut down by HeFRA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Obengfo Hospital located at Weija junction in Accra was shut down by the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency for operating without license.

The facility, otherwise known as the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, was closed as part of an enforcement exercise being conducted by the agency.

The HeFRA team, led by its Registrar, Dr Philip Bannor said the agency has the power to shut down any facility which does not meet standards of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act 2011, Act 829.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh, described the HeFRA's action as "an act of mischief".

Source: YEN.com.gh