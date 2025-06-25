Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the ruling NDC, has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the GPHA

The Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has been appointed as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

This appointment brings a seasoned leader with extensive experience in governance and public service to the helm of one of Ghana's most critical infrastructure institutions.

Asiedu Nketia begins a new role as the Board Chairman of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. Photo credit: UGC.

The NDC Chairman was sworn in as Board Chair of GPHA on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Director-General of the GPHA, Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono.

Other members of the newly constituted GPHA board included Professor Ransford Gyampo, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority.

The GPHA plays a pivotal role in managing the country's ports, facilitating trade, and driving economic growth.

His appointment underscores the government's commitment to leveraging expertise from various sectors to drive development and growth in key industries.

Asiedu Nketia's professional background

Asiedu Nketia, recognized as the longest-serving General Secretary of a political party in Ghana, has a diverse professional background.

He previously worked at GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, followed by roles as a manager at Nkoraman Rural Bank and as a trainee manager at Sehwi Asawinso Rural Bank.

Asiedu Nketia is a seasoned politician with many years of leadership experience. Photo credit: UGC.

Additionally, he has experience as a stockbroker and investment banker with the National Trust Holding Company Limited (NTHC).

Aside from these, the seasoned politician is a former Member of Parliament, serving in several committees during his time in the legislature.

He was also the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in charge of crops under the late Jerry John Rawlings administration.

With Asiedu Nketia's leadership and many years of experience in management, the Authority is expected to leverage his expertise in strategic planning and stakeholder management to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness.

As Board Chairman, Asiedu Nketia's vision and leadership are anticipated to significantly contribute to the GPHA's success and Ghana's economic development.

Ghanaians congratulate Asiedu Nketia on his appointment

After the video of his swearing-in as the GPHA board chair emerged online, some Ghanaians took to the comments section to congratulate him.

@Jas Per said:

"Chairman is the only person doing the pledging properly. Cos they're supposed to place their hand on their chest."

@Maame Adwoa Konadu Acheampong also said:

"Very good move chairman finally gets his appointment."

@Fredrick Agyekum commented:

"Congratulations Chairman General, You Have Fought A Good Fight."

@George Breastwo Acquaah also commented:

"Chairman General will do a better resetting at the port, Chairman doesn't disappoint."

Asiedu Nketia announces NDC's return to Kokrokoo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC had ended its years-long boycott of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, following a resolution with the station's management.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, confirmed this, and emphasised the importance of fair and balanced panelling on the show.

The NDC’s return marked a significant step in rebuilding its communication channels and engaging with its supporters across Ghana.

