GMet Warns of Heavy Rainstorms and Flood Risk Today in Ghana
Ghana

GMet Warns of Heavy Rainstorms and Flood Risk Today in Ghana

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
1 min read

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a High-Impact Weather Warning for today, Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The alert indicated that a massive rainstorm was moving westward from Nigeria and Benin toward Ghana.

GMet cautions Ghanaians of heavy rainstorm and flood.
Source: Twitter

According to GMet, the storm is expected to bring severe weather conditions to Ghana, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential flooding expected in low-lying areas across several parts of the country.

According to the warning, the time of issue was 0000 UTC and is valid from 0130 UTC.

The GMet has therefore cautioned Ghanaians to take precautionary measures to avert any loss of lives and properties.

The public was also urged to take immediate action to prepare for potential flooding and severe weather conditions.

GMet advises residents to:

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone areas

Stay indoors during the peak of the storm

Follow local authorities’ instructions regarding evacuations or road closures

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

