GMet Warns of Heavy Rainstorms and Flood Risk Today in Ghana
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a High-Impact Weather Warning for today, Sunday, October 12, 2025.
The alert indicated that a massive rainstorm was moving westward from Nigeria and Benin toward Ghana.
According to GMet, the storm is expected to bring severe weather conditions to Ghana, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential flooding expected in low-lying areas across several parts of the country.
According to the warning, the time of issue was 0000 UTC and is valid from 0130 UTC.
The GMet has therefore cautioned Ghanaians to take precautionary measures to avert any loss of lives and properties.
The public was also urged to take immediate action to prepare for potential flooding and severe weather conditions.
GMet advises residents to:
Avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone areas
Stay indoors during the peak of the storm
Follow local authorities’ instructions regarding evacuations or road closures
