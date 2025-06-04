Kaneshie faced severe flooding this morning, causing disruptions for commuters and highlighting ongoing drainage issues in the area

Despite relief efforts by NADMO, the flooding persisted, with residents calling for urgent action to address inadequate drainage systems

The Ministry of Works and Housing signed contracts for drainage improvements, but delays have sparked concerns from residents

What started as drizzle on a warm day in Kaneshie has ended with a devastating flood.

The roads in the area were once again flooded early this morning, Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Kaneshie is submerged by flooding on June 4, 2025, causing major disruptions for commuters due to waterlogged roads. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/Twitter

Many workers struggled to navigate their way to the office. They faced difficulty either on foot or by vehicle, as the entire stretch of road - from First Light to the street in front of Kaneshie Market - was flooded.

This flood is the latest in a series of recurring incidents in the area, highlighting the long-standing issue of inadequate drainage in Kaneshie.

In the recent incident, YEN.com.gh observed that many vehicles were completely submerged in floodwaters, while a few fortunate ones managed to navigate their way through.

The video of the early morning flood in Kaneshie is below:

For the past few years, residents and commuters in the area have expressed frustration, as they are in urgent need of effective solutions to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has actively participated in relief efforts. However, they have acknowledged challenges in meeting the high demand for assistance due to limited resources.

The aftermath of today's flood in Kaneshie leaves residents facing ongoing drainage challenges. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/Twitter.

In response to these persistent flooding problems, the Ministry of Works and Housing signed contracts in July 2024 for drainage improvement works in Kaneshie under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

Delays in the commencement of these projects, however, have raised concerns among residents regarding the government's commitment to resolving the issue.

Reactions to the flooding in Kaneshie

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from netizens. Many expressed their expectation for the government to respond, while others noted the recurring floods in the area.

@akabayire commented:

"The flooding underscores the urgent need for improved drainage and urban planning to address recurring flood risks exacerbated by climate change and inadequate infrastructure."

@mirielle_pap wrote:

"Kyer3 s3 Accra de3, even a drizzle dey cause flood. Wey City too this? Mtchewwwwww"

@Kwesijnr233 reacted:

"It’s been like this for years and no government has plans for these drainage systems."

@KwabenaGenius commented:

"Season of return wai. Go back to your hometowns if you can. Accra is messed up."

@newGenPD2 wrote:

"Just the small rain wey fall nu, eeei."

Analysis of the causes of floods

A recent study by urban planning and sustainability experts examined the causes of flooding in Accra, focusing on whether climate change or poor land-use planning was to blame.

Their analysis concluded that poor and uncoordinated land use planning, rather than climate change, is the primary cause of flooding in Accra.

The experts have called for stronger enforcement of land-use regulations and urged that the physical planning department, along with other relevant agencies, be better equipped to carry out these needed tasks.

NADMO provides emergency numbers for flood victims

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that NADMO had issued emergency contacts to assist residents affected by the heavy rains on May 19, 2025. These contacts would be available for rescue, relief, and support services for those impacted by the floods.

Parts of the Greater Accra Region were severely flooded after hours of torrential rainfall on May 18, 2025. Areas like Abokobi, Lakeside, Kaneshie, and East Legon Hills were among the worst-hit, with a young child said to have drowned.

