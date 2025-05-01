Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Ghana Meteorological Agency Warns Of Rain And Thunderstorms In Accra
People

Ghana Meteorological Agency Warns Of Rain And Thunderstorms In Accra

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 1 min read
  • The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning indicating thunderstorms in parts of southern Ghana
  • Areas expected to be affected by the rains and thunderstorms include Accra, Kasoa and other areas
  • The agency urged the Ghanaians in these areas to be cautious ahead of the thunderstorms and rains

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has alerted Ghanaians of a weather warning indicating thunderstorms in parts of southern Ghana.

A tweet by the agency on Thursday, May 1, 2025, indicated the storm was fast approaching the coastline of the country.

Weather Rain
Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain
Source: UGC

It also disclosed that indicated that another storm has entered the northern sector from northern Togo, adding that the storm was generating rain of different intensities.

" The storm moving inland from the Gulf of Guinea is gradually approaching the coastline and is expected to induce cloudiness and later produce thunderstorms with or without rain of varying intensity over the coastal and inland areas. Meanwhile, another storm has entered the northern sector from northern Togo, and it's also generating thunderstorms and rain of different intensities."

Read also

Suspect in Suzy Pinamang's shooting granted bail, her family fumes: "Help me get justice"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It therefore warned Ghanaians to be careful since floods were likely to occur.

"CAUTION. Gusty winds may precede the storm Flash floods are likely to occur over low-lying areas.Poor visibility range is anticipated."

At the time of writing the report, the post by the Ghana Meteorological Agency had already raked in over 4,000 views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot: