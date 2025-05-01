The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning indicating thunderstorms in parts of southern Ghana

Areas expected to be affected by the rains and thunderstorms include Accra, Kasoa and other areas

The agency urged the Ghanaians in these areas to be cautious ahead of the thunderstorms and rains

A tweet by the agency on Thursday, May 1, 2025, indicated the storm was fast approaching the coastline of the country.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain

Source: UGC

It also disclosed that indicated that another storm has entered the northern sector from northern Togo, adding that the storm was generating rain of different intensities.

" The storm moving inland from the Gulf of Guinea is gradually approaching the coastline and is expected to induce cloudiness and later produce thunderstorms with or without rain of varying intensity over the coastal and inland areas. Meanwhile, another storm has entered the northern sector from northern Togo, and it's also generating thunderstorms and rain of different intensities."

It therefore warned Ghanaians to be careful since floods were likely to occur.

"CAUTION. Gusty winds may precede the storm Flash floods are likely to occur over low-lying areas.Poor visibility range is anticipated."

At the time of writing the report, the post by the Ghana Meteorological Agency had already raked in over 4,000 views.

Source: YEN.com.gh