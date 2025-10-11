Otto Addo has finally broken his silence on speculation over his job, despite being on the verge of guiding Ghana to the World Cup

The 50-year-old’s tenure with the Black Stars has drawn mixed reactions, with some critics, including Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams

A win or draw against Comoros would see Addo become the first Ghanaian coach to lead the nation to back-to-back World Cups

As Ghana gears up for its ultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo addressed swirling speculation about his job security in candid fashion.

When pressed about the rumours, the German tactician dismissed them outright, stating, “I don’t really care,” making it clear his focus remains entirely on preparing the team for the match.

Otto Addo is unfazed despite the uncertainty surrounding his position as Black Stars coach. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Otto Addo addresses sack calls

The comments come amid heightened scrutiny following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004.

Despite the noise surrounding his position, Addo remains steadfast, prioritising team cohesion and readiness above media chatter or public opinion.

“To be honest, I don't really care. This is my life. I was a player as well. It's not like everybody believed in me from day one," he told reporters at the pre-match press conference, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

"You have to fight, that's it. I'm happy, and we are blessed to be in this situation. But this is life. It's never like a smooth road.”

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach added, “There are always ups and downs. At the moment we are up; the next moment we can be down again.

"We have to stay humble. I hope we win. This is life. I don't think about critics. It's in the past.”

While Addo remains unfazed, Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has questioned the coach’s tactical approach, suggesting that Ghana’s recent turnaround — from missing out on the 2025 AFCON to being on the verge of World Cup qualification — owes more to luck than strategy.

Ghana vs Comoros: Otto Addo Responds to Sack Rumours. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Some football fans have echoed these concerns, arguing the 50-year-old may not be the right fit to lead the Black Stars on the global stage.

Regardless, Ghana’s attention now turns fully to the clash with Comoros. Addo’s unwavering stance signals a coach determined to let performance on the field silence speculation.

“We are looking forward, and we have a big chance ahead of us. What happens after is not in my hands. I hope that a lot of people, if we win, can go to America. We have to win this game. This is what we are looking at. If the Ghanaians are happy, then we are happy,” he concluded.

The Black Stars, under Addo’s guidance, will aim to translate preparation into results, proving that on the pitch, actions speak louder than rumours.

Otto Addo 'punishes' Jordan and co.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otto Addo playfully had captain Jordan Ayew, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Kwasi Sibo drop for press-ups after holding onto the ball too long during a drill.

The light-hearted “punishment” not only brought smiles to the training session but also underscored the calm atmosphere in camp and the deep respect the players have for Addo as head coach.

Source: YEN.com.gh