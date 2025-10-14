Tension between Asemko and Butre has been brewing for years, which has become a problem for the authorities for years

Displaced residents of Asemko plead with the government to help restore their community and bring back peace

School blocks remain closed, properties destroyed, and families flee into the bush for safety



The Western Regional Minister and the House of Chiefs have vowed to restore order and confidence to Asemko, a shattered community in the region, after a long-simmering chieftaincy conflict turned deadly, leaving one person dead and the community destroyed.

An entire community now lies in ruins, with one person dead in the aftermath of the brutal conflict. The tension had been brewing for years between the sister communities of Asemko and Butre.

Although they share a traditional leader, Nana Agyeibu Tiah, a faction in Butre has persistently agitated for its own chief, creating a deep-seated rift. That rift turned violent a week ago.

Nana Agyeibu Tiah’s personal visit to Asemko was disrupted when a group reportedly from a rival chieftaincy faction launched a sudden attack on him and his elders.

Kobina Fosu, a resident of Asemko, spoke with YEN.com.gh and shared what he knew.. He said they have lost their homes, livelihoods, and the sense of safety they once had.

“We went to play football at Aboadzie. While we were on the field, we saw several women from the community running towards us. We joined them without even asking what they were running from. We fled Asemko, leaving everything behind. Later, we heard that our community had been set on fire. All our belongings were burnt to ashes. A day later, when we returned, everything, including my motorbike, had been destroyed,” he said sadly.

According to Fosu, the youth have been wandering with empty stomachs within the community since the incident, having lost everything. He further pleaded with the government and benevolent individuals to help restore their community and bring back peace.

Homes have been razed, school blocks remain closed, properties have been destroyed, families have fled into the bush, and the once vibrant community has now turned into a ghost town.

Today, Asemko stands deserted, its silence broken only by the crackle of burnt debris and the sorrow of those who once called it home.

In the wake of these developments, the Western Regional Security Council (RESEC), led by the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, and the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Kobbina Nketsia, visited the community to assess the scale of destruction.

Minister Nelson directed the police to apprehend the perpetrators to help restore peace and confidence in the community and ensure justice is served.

“Everyone is watching how this case progresses. Tomorrow, if we hear you have been able to apprehend the perpetrators, all of us will be happy. Beyond that, the people of this community will have confidence in you that when issues happen, you can deal with them. This will also send a strong message to anyone with the intention of doing similar things. We are all with you,” he said.

The Agona Nkwanta District FPU Commander, ASP Joe Osae, briefed RESEC members on the incident. According to him, he received a tip-off that the Abusuapanyin of Asemko was installing a chief early on Monday, October 13, 2025, an action that reportedly sparked the violence.

However, when the district commander met with the Abusuapanyin, the latter denied ever attempting to conduct such an installation.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ahanta West, Ebenezer Aidoo, stated that the Assembly is currently compiling a list of all displaced victims, including affected schoolchildren. He said this effort is necessary to help restore public confidence in the community.

During a related visit, the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, Mavis Kuukua Bissue, appealed for peace and a resolution to the chieftaincy dispute. She emphasised that it is high time the Ahanta West constituency was positioned to attract investment.

She also called on companies, institutions, and individuals to offer any support they can to help rebuild the community.

In the meantime, security officers have been deployed to the area to protect the community.

