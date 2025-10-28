President John Dramani Mahama visited the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings to offer condolences to her family

President John Dramani Mahama visited the residence of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, to commiserate with her family.

The president was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and some senior government officials.

During the visit on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, President Mahama extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

He also announced that the government would hold a state funeral with full honours for the late former First Lady.

"We shall give her a state funeral. The family can hold the traditional funeral after the state funeral. Once we know the date, we will prepare the programme. The state will give her the full honours that she deserves as our former First Lady and Mother of the Nation. We will work closely with the family. We're waiting for the family to meet and tell us what their desires are,” he said.

The president also shared how he received the news of the late former First Lady's passing on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

"It actually came as a shock. Zanetor was the first to call me, and Nana was with them. They broke the news to me, so I asked them to come to the office, and they came and explained everything that happened," he disclosed.

Mahama eulogises Nana Konadu in condolence book

President Mahama eulogised the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings in the book of condolences opened at her Ridge residence in Accra, describing her as a record-setter.

The president, who is the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party founded by Nana Konadu's husband, the late Jerry John Rawlings, also added that he is saddened by her passing.

"Ghana is proud of your achievements in your 19 solid years as First Lady and Mother of the Nation. While we are all saddened by your passing, we celebrate your life. It's been unsettling that you passed when we were even planning the 5th anniversary and final funeral rites for our former president, your husband. You have fought a good fight and deserve a peaceful rest," he wrote in the book of condolence.

Nana Konadu' Agyeman-Rawlings' death

YEN.com.gh reported that the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

She reportedly died after a short illness at the Greater Accra Regional Hopsital, widely known as the Ridge Hospital.

The late Nana Konadu was the longest-serving former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.

