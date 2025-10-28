Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang shared heartfelt condolences with the late First Lady Konadu-Agyeman-Rawlings' family

She led a team of government officials to the home of the deceased First Lady to comfort the grieving children and represent President Mahama

Videos taken from the residence showed the VP giving affectionate hugs to the late First Lady’s kids

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, flanked by a host of government officials, visited the residence of the late former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commiserate with her children and larger family following the demise of their relative.

Videos seen by YEN.com.gh depict the Vice President giving warm hugs to the late First Lady’s children as a sign of her support and solidarity during this difficult time.

The Vice President expressed deep sorrow and shared a heartfelt message about the passing of Ghana’s longest-serving former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The government delegation the Vice President led to the late former First Lady's residence included the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, among other dignitaries.

Consoling the family, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said:

“We don’t have much to say. All we can do is give you our condolences, especially to the children. You must understand that we are all available to help. Handle everything with care so we can honour her as she deserves."

"We all know the life she lived. May God bless her and give us the courage to continue her legacy,” she added.

While at the home, Prof. Jane took her time to talk to Agyeman-Rawlings's family members and went out of her way to make them feel supported through her words, demeanour, actions and reassurance.

Watch the video below:

Nana Konadu, a woman of many colours

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the age of 76.

She was the wife of the first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

As First Lady, she had major responsibilities, leaving a lasting impression on Ghanaians who continue to celebrate her life.

She has been recognised as a woman of many colours, carrying royal blood and being a proud princess of Asanteman.

Her lineage and influence have remained topics of admiration, and her legacy continues to inspire many.

Dr Bawumia visits Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings's family

In the same fashion, former Vice President and 2024 NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, along with his running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, visited the residence of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The delegation also included the immediate past Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the former MP for Lawra, Anthony Karbo, and the former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

A video shared on Facebook by Citi FM captured the moment the delegation arrived to offer condolences, showing the depth of respect and grief expressed by Ghanaian leaders.

Mzbel recounts encounter with Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that veteran Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, reacted emotionally to the news of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ passing.

The former First Lady was reported to have fallen seriously ill on October 23, 2025, and was immediately rushed to Ridge Hospital, where she later passed away.

The late First Lady had attended the funeral service of Lucy Abena Konadu Effah at Christ the King Church in Accra just a day before her death, demonstrating her commitment to her community until the very end.

