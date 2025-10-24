Afia Pokuaa popularly called Vim Lady chided Gifty Oware-Mensah for her ability to embezzle huge funds while in public office

Gifty Oware-Mensah has been accused of stealing GH¢31,502,091.40 belonging to the National Service Authority

She is facing charges of stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and abuse of public office while at the National Service Authority

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, said she was amazed by the audacity of the former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, to allegedly willingly cause financial loss to the state.

In a video on X, Afia Pokuaa said she was disgusted by the charges filed against Gifty Oware-Mensah.

She indicated that even though Gifty Oware-Mensah is innocent until proven guilty, no member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should defend her.

Vim Lady said Gifty Oware-Mensah’s brain must be studied, considering the systematic way she used to allegedly embezzled the GH¢38.4 million.

She added that the fact that Gifty Oware-Mensah’s husband is testifying against her gives her away.

“For me, the fact that your husband is willing to testify against you alone gives you away. You stole your husband’s Ghana card to open a business to steal money. That is a very malicious person.”

She asked if Gifty Oware-Mensah was not considerate of the National Service Personnel and decided to siphon their money.

“After she embezzled the money then she used some to purchase a football team so she could rise through the GFA. Your brain needs to be studied. When the case ends, they must use your story for a Netflix documentary. You have disgraced women.”

Charges against Gifty Oware-Mensah

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, on October 13, 2025, signed a charge sheet against Gifty Oware-Mensah, accusing her of money laundering, stealing from the state, among other offences.

The scandal involves the alleged creation of thousands of ghost names on the NSS payroll, with millions of cedis allegedly stolen from the public purse.

She allegedly misappropriated GH¢38,458,248.87 between February 2022 and March 2024 while overseeing finance, audit, and procurement at the NSS.

She also allegedly transferred GH¢31.5 million from a loan facility meant to support National Service Personnel into the account of her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, under the pretext of supplying goods on a hire-purchase basis.

Reactions to Gifty Oware’s NSS scandal

Gifty Oware-Mensah granted GH₵10M bail

YEN.com.gh reported that Gifty Oware-Mensah was granted GH₵10 million bail with three sureties after she appeared in court over the NSS ghost names scandal.

She pleaded not guilty to five charges filed against her.

