The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) said the drop in the use of protection to prevent the infection of HIV/AIDS and other Sexually transmitted diseases is worrying

According to the Commission, many young people do not use protection because they believe HIV is no longer deadly

He also mentioned that, as a Commission, they are working tirelessly to ensure that the spread of the virus ends by 2030

The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has expressed concern about the declining use of condoms among the youth in Ghana.

According to the GAC, the decline in condom use is due to the reduced fear of HIV and AIDS infections.

Isaiah Doe Kwao, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at GAC, said even though condoms remain widely available, a greater number of young people are becoming complacent about their sexual health. He added that most young people are engaging in unprotected sex despite the risks.

“Even though we have condoms in this country, it appears the youth of today are not using them as we would want.”

Isaiah Doe Kwao disclosed this at the 14th National Partnership Forum on HIV and AIDS in Accra on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

He added that several young people believe HIV is no longer deadly, considering the fewer visible deaths.

“Some say they prefer the natural feel. Others think HIV is no longer deadly because they no longer see people dying like before, so the fear factor is gone.”

He indicated that such thoughts are dangerous and insisted that condom use is one of the most effective tools for preventing HIV, other sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

“As much as possible, we continue to encourage them to reduce risky behaviours. Condom use is still key in preventing HIV and other infections. We advise them to either abstain, remain faithful to one partner, or use condoms consistently and correctly,” he said.

“The youth are the future leaders of this country. We want them to stay safe, grow into healthy adults, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he added.

Ghana to end AIDS by 2030

Isaiah Doe Kwao elaborated on Ghana's goal to end the spread of AIDS by 2030. He added that the Commission is creating a strategic plan (2026–2030) to guide interventions toward achieving the global 95-95-95 targets. This will ensure that all persons living with HIV know their status, receive treatment, and achieve viral suppression.

He said their greatest need is funding so that they can execute every plan developed, considering that some of their donor agencies have withdrawn or reduced their support.

“It is incumbent on the government of Ghana to fill in the gap so that we can implement the interventions we’ve laid out,” he said.

Mr Kwao also appealed to the private sector to support the national HIV response through corporate social responsibility initiatives and contributions to the Ghana HIV and AIDS Fund.

“We have developed a short code, *9898#, where individuals can donate as little as one cedi to support HIV activities in the country,” he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh